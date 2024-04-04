Uneasy peace as New IRA message delivered

The New IRA has vowed to continue its armed campaign in an Easter message.

The annual statement said “the IRA continues to exist train and advance in all of its military capabilities” as well as “to recruit and produce volunteers dedicated and brave enough to carry out military operations when instructed and without hesitation”.

It continued: “Despite the on-going surveillance from crown forces and their collaborators in the Free State we have been able to set up multiple, potentially fatal operations on crown force personnel and only due to civilians in the area we decided to cease operations.

The armed group also issued a message “to the Crown”.

It said: “As long as we remain occupied, our intentions remain clear. We will continue to target your forces and your installations where and when we chose.

“We will settle for a 32-county republic and nothing else.”

The defiant message came as disturbances erupted in the Creggan area of Derry on Easter Monday following a commemorative march at which the statement is traditionally delivered.

The annual parade is organised by the Derry 1916 Commemoration Committee and has witnessed violent PSNI assaults in recent years.

On Monday afternoon, a colour party of about 12 masked men in military-style dress paraded from Central Drive to the City Cemetery, where wreaths were laid in honour of Ireland’s fallen heroes

The men, who were watched by several hundred spectators, carried the Tricolour and a number of republican flags before an oration was delivered.

The main speaker urged those gathered to “plan and scheme” to move the struggle forward. He said there are “roles for everyone” and encouraged people to “play your part”.

Amid a heavy PSNI presence, masked youths with petrol bombs were visible throughout the march.

The Commemoration Committee had said there was “no need for British Crown Forces to be in the area, either in their armoured jeeps or covertly”.

“It is the Crown Forces who cause trouble when they arrive en masse, in their armoured Landrovers with a helicopter constantly hovering overhead.

“Any violence that occurs on Easter Monday will be the sole responsibility of the Crown Forces. No one else.”

In the end, drones were used to issue warnings regarding an “illegal” procession, which proceeded to the City Cemetery in any event, and major disturbances were averted.

However, a van was set on fire following the march and a small number of petrol bombs were thrown by youths in the direction of the media.

Saoradh representative Paddy Gallagher condemned the “misguided” actions of the young people which had occurred after the Easter commemoration ended.

“Those actions are not representative of republicanism, nor the wider Creggan community,” he said.

“Saoradh does not condone attacks on the media. Once Saoradh representatives became aware of the situation they attempted to steer those involved away from media personnel.“

“An anti-community element, all of whom are well known, used the cover of the Easter commemoration to further their own community destruction. In the process of this a number of items were set alight at the Creggan Shops, including a company van belonging to a Saoradh member visiting the city from Dublin.

“Saoradh representatives will continue to work alongside members of the Creggan community to ensure anti community behaviour remains at a minimum.”

The Derry 1916 Commemoration Committee thanked those who had endeavoured to make this year’s Easter Commemoration dignified and respectful, and hit out at a claim that it had applied for approval to the Parades Commission.

“We wish to make it clear that The Derry 1916 Commemoration Committee did not, and will never, ask the occupier for permission to remember our patriot dead,” it said.

“The Creggan Easter Committee are a separate entity who held a wreath laying ceremony, which they made prior notification of.

“The Derry 1916 Commemoration Committee will continue to remember Irish heroes in a fitting way of our choice.”