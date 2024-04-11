State harassment of republicans raised in Brussels

A delegation from a republican prisoners group met members of the European Parliament during a visit to Brussels to show a documentary and highlight the continued harassment of Republicans in both the Six County and 26 County statelets.

The Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association (IRPWA) delegation travelled to the Belgian capital last week.

During the visit IRPWA members showcased the recently released documentary titled ‘Under Surveillance: Stories of State Harassment’.

The short film, which features several people including Saoradh chair Stephen Murney and Derry republican Paddy Gallagher, focuses on state actions on both sides of the border.

A Q&A session followed in which issues surrounding Republican Prisoners, freedom of travel, MI5 approaches in Europe, Crown Force & Garda harassment, and the “dystopian” bail conditions imposed on Republican activists were all discussed, the IRPWA said.

A number of bilateral meetings were held before MEPs, and representatives from Ireland, France, Spain, Catalonia, the Basque Country and Estonia.

“The successful event, including the bilateral meetings, continue to form part of an overall strategy by the IRPWA to highlight the targeting of Republican Prisoners and those within the IRPWA who face political repression within Ireland and across Europe,” they said.

Meetings were also held with Irish MEPs Mick Wallace and Clare Daly, who hosted the visit.

“We were interested to hear from them because throughout my work in the European Parliament, and indeed in the Dáil, we have taken a keen interest in cases where people are accused or charged with crimes against the state,” said Ms Daly, an independent socialist MEP.

“These are cases where there can be an abuse of human rights, and miscarriages of justice, as we know well from Irish history.”

She said the “representatives provided very compelling testimony from both north and south of how state forces have targeted them in a campaign of harassment, which involves family members undermining the right to a family life”.

In a reflection of the issue, members of the IRPWA delegation were detained by Belgian authorities as they entered and left the country. They were held at passport control in Brussels airport where questions were asked regarding political affiliations and the purpose of the trip. A taxi used by Dublin based members was then stopped by Gardaí after they returned home.