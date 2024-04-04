Michelle O’Neill represents North at official Rising event

The North’s First Minister has attended the official commemoration of the 1916 Easter Rising in Dublin for the first time.

President Michael D Higgins led the ceremony on Easter Sunday to mark the anniversary of the rebellion at the GPO in Dublin.

The 26 County Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin were joined by Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill, representing the north of Ireland in her position as First Minister.

Fine Gael leader Simon Harris, who is expected to be elected Taoiseach on Tuesday, and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, were also in attendance.

The event marked the 108th anniversary of the Rising, which set Ireland on a course for independence from Britain.

The President laid a wreath to commemorate those who died, after which a minute’s silence was observed. The national flag was lowered and the proclamation was read out by the 26 County Army, Captain Paul Murphy.

Fr Paschal Hanrahan, Head Chaplain of the Defence Forces, led prayers to ‘honour and call to mind the men, women and children who died during the 1916 Rising’.

“May their generosity, bravery and sacrifice continue to inspire us,” he said.

A brass band and a pipe band also took part. The ceremony concluded with an Air Corps flypast and prayers of remembrance.

Also on Sunday, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD addressed her party’s annual commemoration in Dublin at Arbour Hill, the last resting place of 14 of the executed leaders of the 1916 Rising.

She told party members that Ireland is “witnessing the rearguard action of the political establishment””. with the installation of a third Taoiseach in four years.

“We face an incredible scenario where Fianna Fáil, who refused to vote confidence in Simon Harris as Health Minister, now prepare to line up, one after the other, to vote him in as Taoiseach. Likewise, Independent TDs will also line up to make Simon Harris Taoiseach. So much for their independence as they act to keep this failed government in office.”

At Sinn Fein’s Belfast event, the Six County Finance Minister Conor Murphy said the “time is now” to plan for constitutional change and again called on the Dublin government to establish a Citizens’ Assembly.

Sinn Féin members took part in the Belfast National Graves Association’s annual commemoration in west Belfast to Milltown Cemetery on Sunday afternoon, to remember all those who have struggled for Irish freedom. Marchers held pictures of the executed leaders of the Easter Rising.

Hundreds lined the parade route from the Beechmount area to the republican plot, where the Newry and Armagh Assembly member told party members that “seismic change is happening across the entire island”.

Mr Murphy said a referendum on Irish unity “can take place before the end of this decade, and the time to prepare is now”.

He also said his party stands “unequivocally” with the people of Gaza following Israel’s invasion of the Palestinian territory.

“Whether at home or abroad, we will use every political and diplomatic opportunity to raise the plight of the Palestinian people and to call for an immediate ceasefire,” he said.

On Saturday, the Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP) marched to the INLA plot in Milltown, while the Republican Network for Unity (RNU) marched to the Óglaigh na hÉireann (ONH) plot.

Despite a heavy PSNI presence, no arrest operations took place and the parades ended without incident.

Hundreds of people and several bands took part in the parade organised by the Tyrone National Graves Association (TNGA), as it made its way through Carrickmore on Easter Monday.

Among those who spoke was Farah Koutteineh, who along with several pro-Palestinian colleagues was ejected from a Sinn Féin function at the Europa Hotel in February.

Eamonn Hanna, chair of Tyrone National Graves Association, led the event and spoke about the affinity many Irish people have with Palestine.

“People ask why the Irish have so much solidarity for the Palestinian people?” he said.

“It is because we have suffered as they suffer.

“We have been killed, been impoverished, been starved or been forced into exile as a result of the occupation and oppression of our land.”

The main address was delivered by Caoimhe Ní Loingsigh, Secretary of Tyrone National Graves Association.

“We are seeing former IRA members and so-called republicans insulting the memories of our brave volunteers by endorsing the presence of the English monarchy and rule in Ireland,” she said.

“We as the heirs to Connolly, Clarke and Pearse’s republic, will not idly sit back and let those who support imperialism worldwide, while simultaneously administrating it in Ireland, to destroy the reputation of our brave volunteers.”

In Newry, Saoradh said there had been a “disgraceful and unnecessary” show of strength by the Crown Forces, but that it had failed to deter local Republicans from remembering their dead.

The annual wreath laying event took place on Easter Saturday in St Mary’s cemetery.

Slamming the actions of the PSNI, Saoradh’s Newry representative Stephen Murney said: “As soon as Republicans arrived at the chapel they noticed that armoured Landrovers and several armoured cars had literally surrounded St Mary’s cemetery in an attempt to intimidate those who wish to peacefully and respectfully remember their patriot dead.

“Local people who had arrived to visit family graves were also faced with the sight of this over the top Crown Force operation.

“No parade or procession took place and there were no bands or colour party marching. Republicans simply walked through the cemetery to go to the Republican plot.

“It beggars belief that the PSNI would put such vast resources in place simply because a few Republicans laid a couple of wreaths on a grave”.

The National Republican Commemoration Committee, which is linked to Saoradh, held its parade in Dublin with an event included three bands and a colour party dressed in combat style clothing.

Both uniformed Garda members and plain-clothed police monitored the procession.

During the commemoration wreaths were laid at the GPO, which was one of the main battlegrounds during the 1916 Easter Rising.

The main address was made by County Tyrone republican Caoimhin Murphy, who sent a message of solidarity to the people of Palestine adding “this tragedy in real time underlines the moral hypocrisy of the west”.

Mr Murphy told those gathered that “this is a defining moment in our history”.

“We are the true inheritors of Wolfe Tone, James Connolly, Padraig Pearse and Bobby Sands,” he said.

“Of the untold number of Fenian dead who fought and died for our country. We owe it to those who went before us and those who come after us to continue to strive for a republic by whatever means necessary.”

Mr Murphy said that “it does not take much to tap into genuine patriotism. That is why our movement suffers harassment and censorship from MI5 led forces north and south.”

He added that republicans need to ‘embrace all strategies’ to achieve their aims.

“That idea, a 32 County Irish republic, declared here 108 years ago is our goal and we need to be ready to embrace any and all strategies, and to battle the forces arrayed against us to achieve it,” he said.

“We know the battle ahead is a hard road but struggle always is. We have been fighting this battle for centuries, an unequal fight against almost overwhelming odds.

“Yet on these streets, in the building behind me, a determined, idealistic and brilliant band of men and women faced down the might of an empire.”