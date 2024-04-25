Derry soccer fans issue PSNI warning

Tensions are mounting over the increased presence of PSNI police in the nationalist Brandywell area of Derry.

Fans of leading Irish soccer team, Derry FC, have said they “completely oppose” the presence of British Crown Forces around the Brandywell area on match days.

A joint statement issued this week by Derry Youth and Ultras Derry said: the “British occupation forces have no right to police Irish football games just as they have no right in Ireland.”

They also condemned a PSNI operation (pictured) in which children were among those searched by members of the force on their way to a game on Monday night.

The heavy PSNI presence followed incidents at a fixture between Derry City and Shamrock Rovers on Friday night, which Derry lost.

“Given the historic and current carrying out of ‘PSNI’ child abuse they should not be allowed anywhere near children or our club. This is a huge safety concern,” the fans’ groups said.

“Stop and Search statistics taken directly from the ‘PSNI’ also show they regularly harass children. They have no right to harass children supporting their team.”

They also accused the force of making false claims about fans.

“Derry Youth and Ultras Derry would also like to distance ourselves from the disgusting false claims that were made by both the ‘PSNI’ and local media. Their tone of language in which they said ‘suspected blade’ says it all. Something is either a blade or it isn’t.”

They said the PSNI are known to make false claims like this when they recently described a child’s toy gun as a “suspected weapon” uncovered in a recent political raid.

“Derry Youth and Ultras Derry would like to reiterate our absolute and complete opposition to illegal British occupation crown forces ‘policing’ Irish football games on game day.

“We will continue to oppose their illegal presence in and around the Brandywell. This is quite clearly a long term strategic plan being used by the ‘PSNI’ in order to attempt to get into the Brandywell.”

They warned the PSINI presence would “just heighten tensions” given the “terror they cause in this city when they regularly carry out raids on homes and drag children from their beds.

“We will oppose their presence in and around the Brandywell on match days.”