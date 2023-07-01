Visa plan shows no concern for Ireland

The British government’s rejection of calls to allow some tourists to cross the border through Ireland without its new ‘Electronic Travel Authorisation’ (ETA) has been criticised amid warnings the tourism industry will suffer.

Calls to exempt tourists who were visiting for just a week or less were rejected, with warnings that coach tours to the north from the south could now be axed.

The requirement will mean those who visit the 26 Counties from overseas without the permit will, in theory, be prevented by the British government from crossing the border.

The London government confirmed their impact assessment showed there would be a negative impact on tourism, but Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said an exemption would leave “an unacceptable gap” in British state security.

Speaking in a Westminster Hall debate on Tuesday, he said there would be no checking or enforcement of permits at the border, but that the legislation would prevent people who had been refused a visa from entering British jurisdiction, without further explanation.

Any attempt to impose an electronic border through Ireland would represent a new breach of the 1998 Good Friday peace Agreement. Those planning a visit to Ireland are already being urged to ignore or actively oppose any such requirement.

The permit plan is also strongly opposed by Sinn Féin, who said it would “directly challenge” the British government on what it said was “absurd” legislation.

Sinn Féin Seanadóir Niall Ó Donnghaile said: “Ireland’s tourism is all-island. This unnecessary paperwork would bring additional cost and inconvenience.

“It risks reducing the numbers of visitors to the north, with jobs lost in tourism and hospitality.

“This policy would also impact on some of those travelling between jurisdictions for work or study. Its ramifications will be far reaching.

“This is yet another example of a British Tory government in London bringing in laws which have no consideration as to how would work in reality in Ireland. They just don’t care.”