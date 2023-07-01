Prison protest forces MI5 climbdown

Four republican prisoners announced a dirty protest at Maghaberry jail last week in an effort to end their isolation at the prison away from their comrades.

Tony Slevin, Leakie O’Donnell, Tiarnán MacPhaídín, and Caolán Brogan announced a no-wash protest to begin at 5 pm on Monday, July 24.

“The MI5 regime which controls Maghaberry has held the four Republicans away from their comrades on Roe House for over two weeks since their internment began,” according to a statement at the time by the Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association.

“It is clear that the regime is continuing to play a dangerous game whilst lying and covering their backs with a cloak of ambiguity. This cannot and will not be allowed to continue.

“While the Maghaberry regime insists on these measures, it is clear that this will only lead to conflict within the gaol.”

However, the matter was quickly resolved following the announcement, and the men were successfully moved to the republican wing.

“We salute their steadfastness and once again condemn the brinkmanship of the MI5 regime in Maghaberry,” the IRWA said, confirming the transfer. “The republican prisoners will not be defeated or broken.”