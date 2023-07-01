Move to block internment compensation blasted

Sinn Féin has described as “disgraceful” an attempt by the British government to bring in legislation to retrospectively excuse the unlawful and illegal detention of hundreds of people during the 1970s, including former party leader Gerry Adams.

Amendments to the Tory government’s legacy Bill would block a number of former republican prisoners from claiming compensation over internment without trial in the 1970s.

Former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams was among those who were in line for compensation after he was illegally interned without trial in 1973 at Long Kesh internment camp.

In 2020, the Supreme Court in London ruled Mr Adams’ detention was unlawful because the interim custody order used to detain him had not been directly approved by the then British Direct Ruler, Willie Whitelaw.

Last week, the British government introduced an amendment to an already infamous amnesty bill, dubbed the ‘Bill of Shame’, aimed at slamming the door on such claims.

The proposed legislative change, if it goes through, would represent clear political interference to prevent claimants pursuing their legal rights through the courts.

North Belfast MP John Finucane said, “When people sought a legal remedy through the courts to these illegal actions, the British state’s response now is to simply move the goalposts.

“That is not only disgraceful, it is undemocratic and a breach of the human rights of hundreds of Irish citizens who were unlawfully detained in the 1970s.

“It is time to scrap the outrageous Legacy Bill and get on with implementing the legacy mechanisms agreed at Stormont House by the two governments and political parties in 2014 in a human rights-compliant manner.”

He said the bill is an “absolute mockery” of justice and claims that it can promote reconciliation.

“Interning people without trial in the first place was shameful, and it was used initially to target only one section of the community.

“The British Supreme Court has ruled that the British government broke the law in illegally and unlawfully detaining hundreds of people during the early 1970s.

“When the state has broken the law, there is an onus on that state both morally and legally to provide redress to those people who were unlawfully detained.

“Instead of righting this wrong, facing up to its legal responsibilities, and accepting the judgment of its highest court, this British government is effectively tearing up the law, closing access to the courts while relentlessly pursuing amnesty for the actions of its forces in Ireland.”

He continued, “The Legacy Bill is a travesty of justice; it should be scrapped. It has been rejected by victims and families, human rights experts, the UN, all the political parties on this island, as well as officials in the US and EU.

“The British government should scrap this legislation and get on with implementing the legacy mechanisms agreed at Stormont House by the two governments and political parties in 2014 in a human rights-compliant manner.”

Despite being rejected by the House of Lords, the Tory government has said it still intends to pass the Legacy Bill before Parliament breaks for the summer recess.

The bill is opposed by all the political parties in the North, as well as groups representing bereaved families and victims of the conflict.