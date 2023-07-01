‘Monstrous’ spymast must go

Independent republican councillor, Barry Monteith, has called for the ‘immediate’ removal of a huge British military mast on the Hill of O’Neill heritage site in Dungannon in County Tyrone.

The spymast continues to be used by the British Crown forces but in recent years it has been placed under the control of the Six County water utility, NI Water.

The ‘Hill of the O’Neill site attracts thousands of visitors each year and was the former stronghold of Gaelic lord and Earl of Tyrone, ‘Red’ Hugh O’Neill before he fled Ireland in 1607 during the Flight of the Earls.

It was the focus of an archeological dig in 2014 that found items including a drinking vessel believed to have belonged to Hugh O’Neill.

The site is also the location of the Victorian-era Ranfurly House, which is used as a visitor centre. It attracts thousands of visitors and tourists every year, despite the presence of the spymast described by Cllr Monteith as an ‘eyesore’ and a ‘monstrosity’.

He told the Tyrone Herald, “This monstrosity at the Hill of O’Neill is part of the British military occupation of Ireland. I have called for its removal for many years.

“If the Hill of O’Neill is to achieve its full potential, then this eyesore must go.

“If it wasn’t there, there is no way it would be allowed to be built now on one of the most important heritage sites in Ireland. NI Water cannot be allowed to hinder the development of the area, yet they refuse to remove it.”

The Dungannon councillor also stated that negotiations regarding the mast took place in previous year, when it was suggested that ‘a smaller facility’ be used in its place however he said the letter indicates they have reneged on even that.

He added, “There is also a caged area behind the mast on the Hill, they say that people can’t access. The council wants to get that open so that visitors can enjoy the whole view right across to the Sperrins. They had agreed to discuss this, and there was the idea to move it to the top of the South-West Hospital.”

The council has said the local authority has been looking at a “range of options” for the mast, which include removing it, reducing its size or “camouflaging” it.