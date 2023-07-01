Inquests delayed as deadline looms

The family of a man shot by soldiers in Derry in 1978 has urged that a fresh inquest into his death is completed before a potential cut-off date next year.

Under the British government’s controversial Legacy Bill, all inquests into events from the conflict that have not been completed by May 2024 will be shut down.

The Bill is in the final stages of the Parliamentary process, and despite being widely opposed by the Stormont parties and Dublin government, it could pass into law in the coming months.

A fresh inquest into the death of Patrick Duffy, 50, is among a number of coronial investigations that are underway. Mr. Duffy was shot some 14 times in November 1978 at a house in the Brandywell area of Derry by British soldiers.

A review hearing on Thursday was told that the PSNI and British Ministry of Defence have still not completed the disclosure of documents relating to the case.

Counsel for the PSNI and MoD said he did not know when the task would be completed. A further hearing is set to take place in September to set out a timetable for the inquest.

Counsel for the Duffy family said they believe the inquest could be completed by May 1 next year. Mr. Duffy’s sister Mary Lynch said she wants to get closure over what happened to him before she dies.

Meanwhile, another coroner has said he is ‘determined’ to move to ahead with an inquest into two Derry men who were shot dead by the British Army’s SAS.

Derry IRA Volunteers William Fleming and Danny Doherty were shot dead in the grounds of Gransha Hospital in December 1984.

The inquest proper had started in April of this year but had to be adjourned due to the number of unresolved issues.

At a hearing last week, the Coroner said these issues seemed to be ‘dragging on’.

The hearing heard that there was still no clarity around the participation of some of the military witnesses.

Two military witnesses who are seeking ‘medical exemption’ have yet to be examined by an appointed doctor, including the soldier who rammed the motorcycle the dead men were on and fired some of the shots that killed them.

The court was also given an update on four other military witnesses, with the hearing being told that one was dead and three others were out of the jurisdiction and ‘not willing to cooperate’.

The Coroner said he wanted most of the outstanding issues resolved by the end of July. Another hearing will take place in August.