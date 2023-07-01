End internment now

Increasing numbers of Irish republicans are being detained without bail and with little prospect of facing trial. Members of the Soaradh leadership have now endured three years of ‘internment by remand’. The party is calling on all republicans and human rights groups to speak out about the mounting scandal.

The definition of ‘internment’ is the act of putting someone in prison for political reasons without legal due process. This is what is happening to Republicans in the Occupied Six Counties today.

For decades Republicans throughout Ireland have suffered the effects of internment and imprisonment in various forms, however despite this Republicans have continued to stand firm and continue to resist the oppressor.

That being said, we again bear witness to the internment conveyor belt in action. Evidence is not needed. Saoradh members and IRPWA activists are now facing a renewed campaign of internment by the occupier. Remand is the new form of British internment and this is consistently used to imprison Irish Republicans today. Republicans will be locked up on spurious charges and held on remand for a number of years before charges are dropped or the case falls apart.

It’s clear that the British state are pursuing a relentless strategy to jail as many Republicans as possible. A punitive policy to take activists away from their families and communities; out of sight and out of mind.

When Republicans are targeted by the British occupation forces, backed by their political mouth pieces in Stormont, they can expect to be held for anything up to 5 years on remand in a British gaol away from their families, communities and comrades. Many of these cases are built on sand and eventually collapse before trial, although the end result is that those Republicans are held in gaol for several years despite being innocent. No matter what way this is looked at, it’s clear that this is a form of internment.

Saoradh call on all Republicans, Nationalists, those who champion human rights and the ever silent Catholic Church to open your eyes, see what is happening in front of you and speak out about it.

Saoradh and the IRPWA remain unified, committed and defiant. We will continue to stand against the British state and their use of internment under any guise.

It was wrong in 1971 and it’s wrong today. End British Internment!