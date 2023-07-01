Call for talks after Ballycastle incident

A disturbing scene in which a man was set upon by loyalist bandsmen at a provocative Orange Order parade has raised concerns in Ballycastle, County Antrim.

The victim, who was confronted and pushed by bandsmen after he crossed a street between two loyalist bands, may have been targeted due to wearing a Gaelic sports jersey.

Tensions had been elevated following the removal of Irish national flags by loyalists and their replacement with British flags, and the parading of UVF paramilitary flags through the centre of the overwhelmingly nationalist town.

The band involved, the UVF-linked ‘Silver Plains Moyarget Flute Band’ has previously been the subject of parade disputes in the town. In 2001, the UVF attempted a large-scale massacre of innocent residents and tourists in Balllycastle during the internationally famous ‘Auld Lammas Fair. Earlier this month, the band took part in a commemoration of UVF Belfast figure Trevor King.

In its defence, the band has accused the victim of “staging” the confrontation by stepping onto the parade route. But Ray Sands, the man’s father, explained he and his son had struck up a conversation with Orangemen, whom he described as “well behaved”.

The father and son then moved onto the street to watch the parade, Mr Sands said.

“They went for my son first and then I tried to intervene....and then they went for me. He had already walked between the two bands and there wasn’t a problem, the other band passed.”

Mr Sands said his son “never lifted a hand, he put his hand out in front of him and stood his ground... It was literally because he was wearing a GAA top.”

North Antrim Sinn Fein representative Philip McGuigan has confirmed that the party has called for a meeting with the Parades Commission and the PSNI following the parade.

Mr McGuigan says the meeting is crucial following a number of incidents of serious concern in the town on Wednesday.

“The behaviour in particular of the Silver Plains Band from Moyarget and attempts to threaten, intimidate and raise tensions locally cannot go unpunished,” he said.

“Trouble follows this band each and every time they parade in Ballycastle. It is also totally unacceptable that they and other bands marched through Ballycastle with unfurled UVF banners. I intend to raise this and the issue of future parading in Ballycastle town with the Parades Commission when I meet them.”