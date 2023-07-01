Bonfire breakthrough in Derry

A decision to call off a nationalist bonfire in Derry’s Bogside following an intervention by young republicans and socialists in the city was been welcomed.

The small bonfire is traditionally held on August 15, shortly after the anniversary of the introduction of internment. Anti-internment bonfires began on the first anniversary of the British government’s introduction of internment without trial in 1971, with fires lit to mark the occasion in many republican areas.

A response to the loyalist provocations of Eleventh Night loyalist, last year it was covered in Union Jacks and other unionist symbols, drawing condemnation from across the political establishment.

In an online statement, Republican Socialist Youth Movement (RSYM) said this year’s bonfire has been cancelled after talks with residents.

The RSYM said: “In the last few months, the Republican Socialist Youth Movement have been engaging with the Bogside Republican Youth regarding the highly attended annual bonfire in Meenan Square.

“After several conversations with the bonfire builders, they have informed us that after discussions with the local residents, they have made the decision not to have their bonfire due to young people from outside the area fighting and causing antisocial behaviour last year.”

The RSYM said the builders of the bonfire “understand and respect the concerns of the community and this is why this decision has been made”. The group also “commended the decision of the Bogside Republican Youth and the bonfire builders to put the community first”.

The SDLP’s Foyleside councillor, Lilian Seenoi Barr praised those involved in the breakthrough.

She called the development “a huge step towards eradicating all bonfires” in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

Describing it as “youth leadership at its best,” she added: “It’s clear that Bogside Youth and particularly the bonfire builders have decided to put their community first, focusing on respect and community safety.”