Noah inquest to take place before a jury

The family of Noah Donohoe have welcomed a Coroner’s decision that the inquest into his disappearance and death should be held before a jury.

The 14-year-old Catholic schoolboy was found dead deep inside a storm drain in June 2020, six days after he went missing in a loyalist area of Belfast.

With mounting allegations of a cover-up, his family sought a jury inquest from the outset.

Admitting the inquest was controversial, the Coroner agreed to using a jury but added: “It is imperative now that nothing should be reported or said about this inquest in a public forum, which includes social media, that may impinge upon the ability of potential jurors to hear this case impartially and objectively.”

Niamh Donohoe, Noah’s aunt, expressed the family’s gratitude to their legal team, and to the Coroner.

“We went in defeated and have left grateful beyond words,” she wrote. “Such an unexpected victory for Noah. Emotional, exhausted and feeling able to fight on knowing the right decision was made.”

His mother Fiona, wrote that “after two and a half years of constant obstacles, to finally have a little faith restored in Noah having his voice heard is overwhelming.”

She thanked her justice campaign supporters for “keeping the faith”.