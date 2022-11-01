Further protests over cost of living

Protestors at more than twenty regional events have called on the Dublin government to tackle economic injustice and provide more help to people struggling with soaring bills.

The Cost of Living Coalition is made up of 30 organisations including trade unionists, student organistions, pensioner bodies and political parties. It is urging the coalition government to take radical action on the inflation and housing crises in Ireland.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy, who was involved in organising the protest in south Dublin, said momentum behind the campaign was growing.

“The momentum is going to continue to grow because I think as the winter hits, pressure is really going to come on people and they will see that enough hasn’t been done to protect people,” he said.

“It is going to get cold. People are going to have to put on the heat and then they’re going to realise just how much gas prices, oil prices, everything has increased.”

He added: “People are in real crisis situations. There’s loads of people, particularly older people, people on fixed incomes, just can’t afford to be heating their homes this winter.”

In Cork City, where hundreds took to the streets last weekend, some took part in a ‘sit-down’ outside the GPO there. Sinn Féin representative Damian O’Donoghue supported his local event in Nenagh, County Tipperary.

“The Cost of Living Coalition has come together to demand action on the rising costs of living and the increasing difficulties this is creating for people and businesses,” he said.

“As a local rep I see the impact of the growing crisis every day with families struggling to keep up with rising bills and rents, while more and more local businesses struggle to stay open.

“The measures announced in the budget do not solve the problem. One-off payments might alleviate the immediate impact but once that money is spent people are no better off as prices continue to rise while incomes don’t.”

He called for people to to send a message to the government “that we will not put up with rising prices and record profits while ordinary people are struggling to pay their bills.”