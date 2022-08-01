Marches to drive 1916 Societies campaign for unity

A ‘March for Irish Unity and Independence’ which took place recently in Coalisland, County Tyrone hosted by the 1916 Societies, is the first in a series intended to boost the campaign for Irish freedom.

On Sunday, August 14, a number of bands led the march from the republican memorial into Coalisland town centre.

The 1916 Societies, formed 13 years ago, describes itself as “an Irish separatist movement”. On its website, it says it believes that “constitutional authority resides with the Irish people alone; the British government veto on Irish Unity is without legitimacy; and Dáil Éireann should be restored as the National Parliament of All Ireland”.

Organised around Ireland and abroad, there are ten 1916 Societies set up in County Tyrone alone.

Speaking before the march took place amid bright sunshine, Councillor Kerr said the marches are intended to repopularise the call for Irish freedom.

He said: “These marches will take place throughout Ireland in the months ahead. The 1916 societies believe there should be an immediate 32 county referendum on the question of the re-unification of Ireland. Every citizen of this nation is entitled to vote on the future of Ireland’s sovereignty.

“We hope to see hundreds of people take part. The movement for Irish unity is growing. It is time to stop talking about it and get out there and start walking. Now is the time to free our country and this is the generation that can bring about Irish freedom of sovereignty.”