Britain seen increasing hold on Gardaí

A third senior figure from the PSNI (formerly RUC) police in the North has been appointed directly into the top ranks of the Gardai police in the 26 Counties.

Jonathan Roberts (left) has been made an assistant commissioner with An Garda Síochána, it was revealed this week. He is to work under Garda Commissioner Drew Harris (centre), himself appointed amid huge controversy to Ireland’s top policing post by former Fine Gael Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan in 2018.

Harris has been repeatedly accused of helping to cover up paramilitary attacks on the nationalist community in the north of Ireland with RUC Special Branch. The appointment of Roberts will increase suspicion of a British agenda to subvert the force. It is the third appointment of a senior PSNI figure following the arrival of Paula Hilman (right), who was made assistant commissioner in 2020.

Veteran political activist Ben Gilroy said the appointment of Roberts “skips Garda ranks”.

“Ireland does not need even more Northern Ireland military styled policing,” he said.

“I wonder has he relinquished his oath to the queen of England – you cannot serve two masters.”

Anti-Imperialist Action said the move boosted the control of MI5, the ‘internal’ arm of the British secret service, across all 32 Counties of Ireland. They said the Gardai were now a “semi-colonial pro-British militia”, directly under the control of MI5, and working to uphold partition.

“While MI5’s control of the RUC is obvious, its control over the Gardaí is less accepted,” they said.

“However, the facts speak for themselves. The head of the Free State police is Drew Harris, an MI5 agent openly involved in the cover up of British collusion with their loyalist death squads in the occupied six counties.

“His position as leader of the Free State police has been shored up by the appointment of other senior RUC officers to high ranking positions, in a deliberate act to further strengthen MI5’s, and therefore British policing across Ireland.”