PSNI failed to pass on death threat to UDA murder victim

The brother of a man found murdered by unionist paramilitaries in 2020 has said the police in the North failed to inform him that his life was under threat.

Glenn Quinn died following an assault at his home in Carrickfergus, County Antrim in January 2020. His brother Martin said it was “beyond belief” that the PSNI failed to act on the intelligence it had.

He said a senior investigating officer told the family the PSNI had information Glenn was to be attacked. “This information had not been passed on to Glenn. That threat was played out, and Glenn was murdered,” Mr Quinn said.

The claim has added to fears of ongoing collusion between the PSNI and loyalist paramilitaries.

The 47-year-old had no connections to any illegal activity but was threatened after he privately made a throwaway remark when he criticised an attack by the South East Antrim UDA on a friend’s business.

For the PSNI to “fail” to pass on the threat in a town where people are murdered every couple of years by the same killer gang was “beyond belief”, said Martin Quinn.

“It was gut wrenching. Had we known that, we as a family could have taken steps to protect Glenn, let alone what the PSNI could have done for him.”

Sinn Féin Policing spokesperson Gerry Kelly called for “a full and transparent investigation” into the situation.

He said the revelation was “shocking” and “warrants full and transparent investigation”.

“It is also significant, and of further concern, that the PSNI did not recognise this as sufficiently serious to refer to the Police Ombudsman’s office.

“When an individual is not informed of a threat to their life, and is subsequently murdered, it is a matter of urgent public interest that a credible, transparent investigation is conducted to identify potential failings and wrongdoing.

“Failure to do so is simply not good enough.

“This is not the first time in recent years when the failure of the PSNI to pass on information of a threat to an individual has been followed by that individual being murdered.”