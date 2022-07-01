Lewis quits as Johnson seeks to stay until October

Britain’s Direct Ruler in Ireland Brandon Lewis has resigned from the Cabinet as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now on the point of yielding to the overwhelming pressure for him to go.

Although an avid supporter of Johnson, Lewis’s resignation this morning came as no surprise after it was reported he had resigned last night, only for the announcement to be denied.

Lewis’s departure will be greeted with joy in the north of Ireland, where he had ordered the internment of a number of republicans and served as point man for an administration which was actively wrecking the Good Friday Agreement.

He tweeted on Thursday morning that a “decent and responsible” government relies on “honesty, integrity and mutual respect”. He said it was a matter of profound personal regret that he “must leave” government as “I no longer believe those values are being upheld”.

Even this morning, it was being reported that “if he [Johnson] decides to soldier on, Brandon Lewis will be his trusted lieutenant.”

Lewis was a key stooge in Johnson’s attacks on peace process and international law. He will be most remembered for his attempt to justify breaking the law in the House of Commons by claiming to do it “in a specific and limited way”.

It is also being reported that Johnson is seeking to remain as prime minister until October, when he says he will step down.

According to a “Number 10 source” reported by several media outlets, he has agreed to stand down with a new Tory leader to be put in place by the party conference in October.

More than 50 MPs have resigned from government roles since Tuesday night, when a mass exodus was triggered by the resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid from the Cabinet.

Johnson will reportedly make a public statement later today confirming the decision.