High-tech spy device found hidden in rock

A British military intelligence agent was spotted placing a listening device in an allotments area of west Derry on Tuesday, leading to the recovery of a sophisticated surveillance device.

A man dressed in dark clothing with his face covered wearing a baseball cap and acting suspiciously was seen by children bending down, as if to tie his shoelace. He then made his way onto a back road and into a waiting car.

The grounds of the community allotments in the Ballymagowan area were then searched leading to the discovery of the device.

On the surface a harmless stone, the object contains what appears to be a military-grade listening device. Once opened, two minuscule but high quality microphones were found, presumably voice activated over an extended range.

Saoradh said it believed the British spy device was “deliberately constructed and planted by British Military Intelligence with the sole purpose of eavesdropping and recording potentially months of audio/sound.

“They then collect the device to charge and extract the collated data and return it to a spot of their choice.”

“The real sole intention of this activity was to set up Republicans and incarcerate them in their MI5 controlled gaol [Maghaberry]. Once again the true face of our occupation comes to the fore.”

“Why do former Republicans and collaborators insist on supporting the occupational British forces?” they asked. “Did they know about this device?”

They added: “The British war against the Republican struggle has not stopped or eased in the midst of a world wide pandemic. It would be remiss of the occupation to think this struggle is over.”