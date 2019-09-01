Lawyer takes action against PSNI intimidation

A Belfast lawyer has accused the PSNI of attempting to intimidate and harass him as the Police Ombudsman upheld three of his complaints against the force.

Michael Brentnall is well known for his human rights work and regularly handles cases involving Crown Force abuses against nationalists.

The lawyer revealed that the Police Ombudsman has upheld three complaints made by him and revealed he has also issued High Court action against the PSNI as a result of their conduct.

The south Belfast lawyer spoke out after he was informed last week by the PSNI that a threat had been made against him. Mr Brentnall believes the threat is linked to a case he is working on and said the PSNI had withheld details.

It is understood the threat message related to an attack on the lawyer’s car. He believes the PSNI know the identity of the person who made the threat.

“This recent threat, and the actions of the PSNI during the course of their dealings with me in regard to it, is only a part in a long series of events regarding attempted PSNI intimidation and harassment of me, and I believe this is an attempt to force me to desist from the work I am doing,” he said.

“During the course of the last number of years I have had three Police Ombudsman complaints upheld against PSNI officers for their behaviour towards me.

“Furthermore, I have issued a High Court action against the PSNI as a result of the actions of PSNI officers towards me, which included the disclosure of my social activities in a way which I deemed was an attempt to endanger me.”

The Police Ombudsman has confirmed that it has recommended that PSNI members be subjected to “disciplinary measures” in regard to their treatment of Mr Brentnall on three separate occasions.