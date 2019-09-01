CIRA claim bomb attacks

A Continuity IRA spokesman has claimed responsibility for recent bomb attacks in north Armagh and south Fermanagh, warning that more attacks are imminent as it has “regrouped and rearmed”.

In an interview with Swedish TV, a masked CIRA figure said the organisation was responsible for an attack at Wattle Bridge, County Fermanagh, in which a bomb set to target members of the Crown Forces exploded two weeks ago.

British Army soldiers and regular PSNI were understood to have been near the device when it exploded. The CIRA spokesman said it was also behind the firing of a horizontal mortar at a passing police patrol in Craigavon in July. Nobody was hurt in either incident.

Referring to Wattle Bridge and Craigavon, the spokesman said: “Volunteers of the IRA, acting under orders from the Continuity Army Council, carried out these attacks.

“Those attacks were in response to the British forces in this country. Those attacks will continue. We don’t need to justify our actions to anybody, we hold our allegations to the Irish Republic.”

The CIRA Volunteer held an assault rifle and an Irish tricolour flag as he sat in an armchair during the interview. Asked why the attacks were carried out, he said: “We have regrouped, rearmed, we are just going to continue on again.”

On whether Brexit was motivating the attacks, he said: “It has to a certain extent, it doesn’t matter what Britain does, we want Britain out of Ireland.

“The likes of Border posts, military checkpoints across the Border, it will give us further opportunity to attack the crown forces at the checkpoints.

“Our organisation has been preparing for a long time for this.”