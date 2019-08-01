‘Safety’ threat in latest MI5 recruitment bid

A Derry republican has taken a video of a highly sinister attempt to recruit him as an informer by British ‘military intelligence’ agency, MI5.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he was approached by two men who told him it would be advisable to contact them as it would be “beneficial to his safety”.

He contacted Saoradh to complain after the latest approach in his car in Galliagh. He took a video as one agent threw a mobile phone number into his car and then slammed the car door on his foot.

The two agents walked quickly away towards a vehicle that was parked a short distance away.

A video of the encounter has been uploaded to social media. It shows two men dressed in civilian clothing engaging with the local republican in his parked car.

After a brief exchange one of the men appears to drop something into the car before closing the driver side door, and departing.

“You slammed the door on my f*****g leg,” the Derry republican can be heard shouting.

“Are you away? Where are you going? Hi boys. Are you away? Where are you away lads? Hoods up. Is that the type of boys you are, aye?” he can be heard asking after briefly following the two men with his phone.

Saoradh member Paddy Gallagher said: “These types of approaches by Mi5 and British agents are becoming more and more frequent as republicanism rebuilds across Ireland.

“The people of our communities know only to well the life of a British informer.

“Our recent history is littered with those who turned traitor for the scraps of the so called top table or for the British queen’s shilling; shame on them.”