Cancer victim beaten in PSNI raid

Saoradh has accused the PSNI of engaging in violent attacks and detentions of republicans across Belfast in an intensifying campaign of repression against their activists and their families.

In a Facebook post, Saoradh in Belfast said cancer sufferer and lifelong campaigner Liam McAuley and his family had been subjected to one such attack.

“Liam was arrested by the PSNI and in the course of his arrest was severely beaten, in a fashion that caused severe bruising to a man already clearly in physical pain,” they said.

“His son and daughter were also arrested as part of the home invasion, as part of a collective attack on his family.

“To add insult to injury, Liam’s cancer medication was seized, with the PSNI telling media that it was “suspected” illegal drugs. This innuendo was a deliberate attempt to criminalise republicanism. The futility of which is ably demonstrated by the fact that all were released without charge.

“Another failure by Crown Forces,” they added.

Other raids by British forces which have taken place recently had involved armed and masked men forcing their way into homes and terrifying children.

“This Crown Force has shamelessly signalled its intent to intensify their campaign of repression that is designed to intimidate activists, while also extending this tactic to include families and loved ones of republicans.”

Saoradh said there had been “silence” from clergy, from community workers and politicians who they said are normally vocal in other contexts.

“Saoradh activists would expect nothing less than attacks on them by the State and her proxies. This has been part of the Freedom Struggle since it began.

“However, we would be abdicating our responsibility to inform the wider community of injustice if we did not highlight the nature of such activities by Crown Forces. The silence of those within our communities who promote, support and encourage recruitment to the PSNI, namely Sinn Féin and the SDLP, also cannot be ignored.

“Saoradh, the IRPWA and the Republican Movement in Belfast are not going away, regardless of the State utilising tactics that have failed for generations. To our enemies we once again say simply - do your worst, it won’t be enough.”