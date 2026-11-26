The denial of Irish national and cultural rights on which the Six County state was founded was again laid bare at the Belfast Assembly on Tuesday as bigoted unionist politicians vetoed legislation to support children receiving their education through the native Irish language.

In front of schoolchildren and teachers in the public gallery at Stormont, the three main unionist parties - the DUP, UUP and TUV - joined forces to defeat a bill which sought to address severe staffing shortages in Irish-medium schools.

The legislation, brought forward by Sinn Féin Assembly member Pat Sheehan, would have required the Six County Department of Education, under DUP minister Paul Givan, to prepare a workforce plan to ensure sufficient teachers, classroom assistants and special educational needs staff.

The petition of concern, ostensibly a safeguard against discrimination under the Good Friday Agreement, has become a unionist veto and an instrument for denying equality to Irish citizens in their own country.

The move is part of the DUP’s campaign of reprisals following the defeat of attempts to force a sectarian Orange Order parade through the nationalist community of the Garvaghy Road in Portadown.

Having failed to restore Orange supremacy on the Garvaghy Road, the DUP is exploiting the political structures of partition. Its leader, Gavin Robinson, had already announced his intention to use the mechanisms available to his party to frustrate Sinn Féin.

Mr Sheehan, who was jeered by DUP Assembly members, demanded that unionists apologise to the children looking down on them from the public gallery.

“The DUP talked about punishing Sinn Féin. It’s not us you’re punishing. It’s children who wish to learn through the Irish language,” he had warned.

“It’s their families and their schools who will bear the consequences. A safeguard intended to protect minorities is being turned against children educated through a minority language. That is a disgraceful abuse of its purpose.”

The young people themselves spoke of the difficulties created by the failure to provide resources for the flourishing Irish-medium sector.

Erin Nic Giolla Domhnaigh said her school, Gaelcholáiste Dhoire, had expanded from 13 pupils in 2015 to more than 350.

“With this significant growth we can see the additional requirements that are desperately needed for the Irish-medium education sector, specialist subject teachers, classroom assistants with fluency in Irish and tailored special needs provision in Irish, our schools cannot be neglected, why should we have to suffer,” she said.

Criostor O Cuinneagain, from Coláiste Feirste, described the burden placed on school staff.

“It’s a testament to our teachers and assistants who go in every single day and try their best to help us learn, and enjoy their jobs, but it’s clear that there are not enough people, there are not enough assistants to help our young people learn.”

First Minister Michelle O’Neill denounced the actions of political unionism.

“This is absolutely disgraceful. In my book when people tell you who they are, believe them, and the DUP are anti-Irish in everything that they do.

“This is another display of anti-Irish bigotry, so I stand with all these young people and I assert their right to be able to learn through the medium of Irish, and this is totally unacceptable.

“But if the DUP think they are going to stop these children, if the DUP think they are going to stop the growth of the Irish language they may give their heads a shake, because the Irish language is here to stay and it will flourish in the years ahead.”

People Before Profit Assembly member Gerry Carroll called for investment in the sector and an end to the veto.

“But the DUP couldn’t even stomach a strategy Bill, and it shows up their bigotry and discrimination for what it is,” he said.

“The petition of concern needs to go.”

The DUP had also sought to block legislation to alleviate hunger among children from poorer families during school holidays, but was reportedly unable to enlist the support of the UUP.

RECLAIMING OUR LANGUAGE

The suppression of Irish culture has long been a feature of British rule in Ireland, and the DUP has remained a particularly enthusiastic exponent of that policy.

Its record of hostility includes Sammy Wilson’s description of Irish as a “leprechaun language”, Gregory Campbell’s notorious “curry my yoghurt” insult, the withdrawal of the Líofa bursary scheme by Mr Givan and the current legal battles waged by Communities Minister Gordon Lyons against Irish-language signage.

Mr Lyons has also failed to produce an Irish Language Strategy.

Yet the revival of the Irish language is gathering strength throughout the Six Counties and breaking down the artificial divisions on which unionism depends.

Research published by the Department for Communities has revealed that more than a quarter of young people from Protestant backgrounds would like the opportunity to learn Irish.

Recalling the historic role played by Irish Protestants in the language revival, republican socialist party Éirígí said unionism’s attacks on the language were alienating a new generation.

“Unionism seems intent on continuing its series of own-goals, by making the language a political football, they are driving young people away from their small minded worldview.

“As Irish Republicans we reject racism, sectarianism and all other forms of false division that have been carefully fostered by the ruling class for centuries.”

Across the Six Counties, communities are taking the initiative in restoring Irish as a living language. In Maghera, County Derry, employees of local businesses are wearing badges declaring ‘Labhair Gaeilge Liom’ (Speak Irish to me).

The campaign, organised by community association An Carn, has been enthusiastically received and has generated interest from other communities across Ireland.

The growing popularity of Irish among young people of all backgrounds stands as a powerful rejection of the sectarian cultural order which partition was designed to preserve.

Mr Sheehan told the unionist benches at Stormont:

“That’s what the kids in the Irish medium sector are up against your hostility to anything connected with Irish identity. We see you and let me tell you, there’s no going back. Not now. Not ever.”