The Omagh Bombing Inquiry has heard devastating evidence that an agent working for MI5 and the Gardaí helped plant the bomb which killed 29 people in Omagh, while intelligence agencies on both sides of the border knew about the attack in advance but did not intervene.

The evidence has exposed grave questions about the role of the British Army and Irish police force in the 1998 horror explosion in the predominantly nationalist County Tyrone town, which was blamed on the heavily penetrated Real IRA. The public outcry over the shocking loss of life forced the breakaway group to end its armed campaign, safeguarding the Good Friday Agreement and delivering a key strategic goal for the two governments.

Mr Baxter said he believed the Garda-MI5 source was involved in bringing the bomb vehicle to Omagh (pictured) and described “a significant effort” to prevent their activities being uncovered.

His evidence has given fresh weight to the longstanding demands of bereaved families for the truth about what the state knew, what it withheld and why opportunities to prevent the deaths of 29 people were not acted upon.

WARNINGS IGNORED

The inquiry has heard evidence of information known to state agencies on either side of the border in advance of a planned attack on the commercial centre of Omagh on August 15 1998.

Mr Baxter said the Dublin government knew a bombing was coming. He agreed with counsel that the government had information before the bombing indicating that a cross-border attack was likely.

The night before, a caller to a 26 County army camp in Donegal repeatedly said “Omagh, Omagh, Omagh”. The warning was not escalated in a way that would have prevented the attack.

Other intelligence included warnings from MI5 agent David Rupert - as early as April 1998 - about a planned Omagh car bomb, a further warning on August 4 identifying Omagh and further information supplied by an informer on August 13.

Mr Baxter said the failure to act was “absolute” and that the bombing “could have been prevented”.

It emerged that a vehicle associated with one of those involved had previously been recorded entering the British Army’s Thiepval Barracks in Lisburn. It was seen crossing the border at Aughnacloy in what he suggested the journey may have been a test run.

The former officer also said investigators were prevented from questioning a Garda source involved in supplying vehicles.

THE STONES THAT WERE HIDDEN

Mr Baxter (pictured) described several obstructions of the investigation, evidence being withheld and attempts to destroy exhibits at Thiepval and Dungannon. He said the inquiry had been reduced in scope and the hours available to investigators cut.

Recalling former RUC Chief Ronnie Flanagan’s false claim that no stone would be left unturned, Mr Baxter said: “The problem was that people had hid some of the stones.”

He described the investigation as a “poisoned chalice”. Despite the scale of the tragedy and the passage of 28 years, nobody has been convicted for it.

Mr Baxter also said he had listened to victims’ families raise concerns about Garda collusion and cover-ups by the Dublin government, but had been unable to speak openly because of legal constraints.

“I listened to what they were saying about Garda knowledge, about Irish government cover-ups, about everything in the north, and I knew they were telling the truth, but legally I couldn’t tell them,” he said.

His evidence has reinforced the families’ argument that the existing inquiry cannot, on its own, establish the full extent of state involvement. Its powers do not allow it to compel witnesses or documents in the South or make findings on the conduct of 26 County state agencies.

Lawyer Enda McGarrity said the jurisdictional limits made it difficult to investigate the role of the agencies in the bombing. He said the evidence made it “abundantly clear” that the Dublin government must establish its own independent statutory inquiry.

FAMILIES DEMAND ACTION

For families who have spent decades fighting for answers, the latest evidence has brought renewed distress as well as further demands for accountability.

Shawneen Conway, whose 18-year-old brother Gareth was killed, said the inquiry had forced families to relive the devastating impact of the bombing.

“We are being retraumatised and having to relive the events and the devastating impact they have had on our lives all over again,” she said.

She added that it was deeply distressing to hear there were warnings and opportunities to prevent the attack, and said families needed to know what was known and whether everything possible had been done to protect innocent lives.

Claire Hayes, whose brother Alan Radford was also killed, said both the British and Irish states must be held accountable.

“I’m fed up hearing words, I’ve heard them now for 28 years. Action needs to be taken,” she said.

She said the British state was clearly implicated and so was the Irish state, and called for a meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin to press the case for an inquiry.

Last month, Kevin Skelton, whose wife Philomena was killed in the bombing, said he was finished with the inquiry and walked out after Garda Detective Superintendent Emmet Casserly had his evidence to the inquiry restricted by the Dublin government.

Baxter’s revelations have brought further vindication for those who have grave concerns of state involvement in what was the deadliest single incident of the conflict.

Micheál Martin has declined to commit to an inquiry before the Belfast hearings conclude, but Tánaiste Simon Harris has not ruled out further action. The families are demanding a clear commitment, not another delay.

John Fox, the lawyer for 54 families and survivors, warned: “Our clients have been patient and reasonable. They gave the Irish Government the benefit of the doubt. They are done waiting. Silence is no longer available to the Taoiseach. This inquiry is coming. He can open it, or he can be brought to it.”