The prospect of ending partition is moving steadily closer, as a new poll shows accelerating support for Irish reunification, with 55% of voters in the occupied Six Counties backing Irish reunification today or saying that they could vote for it in the future.

In contrast, unionism faces a deepening demographic and political crisis as a new poll brings growing impatience among nationalists for Irish unity and deepening anxiety within unionism about the constitutional future.

The latest LucidTalk poll, conducted for the pro-union Belfast Telegraph from an online panel, puts support for immediate reunification at 42 per cent, compared to 46 per cent for remaining under British rule, with 12 per cent undecided, a swing of six points in two years. If the current trend continues, a simple majority for immediate Irish reunification could arrive as soon as late next year.

When people were asked whether they wanted a united Ireland now or aspired to one in the future, 55 per cent backed freedom, compared with 43 per cent who wanted to remain under the British thumb.

Once again, in another statistic frequently cited by British officials as an indicator of its plans in both Ireland and Scotland, more than two in three of those polled said a referendum on reunification should take place.

Among all age groups under 55, support for constitutional change is already ahead of support for British rule. Younger voters are particularly significant, with 46 per cent of under-35s favouring Irish unity against 45 per cent for a union with London. Among those aged 35 to 44, the figures are even more pronounced, at 48 per cent and 42 per cent respectively.

The poll also exposes the extent to which support for unity reaches beyond traditional nationalist voters. Among Alliance and Green supporters, 80 per cent aspire to Irish unity, while only 10 per cent want the Union maintained. Among people who did not vote in the previous election, support for unity now stands at 42 per cent, compared with 38 per cent for the Union.

The figures underline the reality that partition can no longer be sustained, even by partitionist arguments. The British state’s claim to a mandate for British rule in the occupied Six Counties has become impossible to sustain.

GOVERNMENTS UNDER PRESSURE

That position has increased calls for the implementation of the relevant section of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which provides for a referendum when it appears likely that a majority would vote for a united Ireland.

The British government continues to refuse to publish the criteria it would use to make that determination, controversially leaving the timing of a poll subject to the subjective opinion of the British governor, currently Welsh MP Chris Bryant.

The changing political landscape has also increased pressure on the Dublin government to move beyond statements of aspiration and begin serious constitutional preparation.

Last week, Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin proposed a ‘Future Studies’ initiative to examine possible constitutional arrangements. His coalition partners in Fine Gael have now added their own proposals, with Tánaiste Simon Harris launching a blueprint for a government-supported inter-party forum to examine the political, economic and constitutional implications of reunification.

The proposed body would operate for five years, with the possibility of a two-year extension. It would consider public services, taxation, healthcare, education, security, constitutional arrangements, citizenship, cultural rights and the future of Stormont. Fine Gael also proposes a junior minister for north-south relations and a sovereign wealth fund to meet some of the costs of transition.

The proposals represent an acknowledgement that the constitutional question can no longer be ignored. But the competing initiatives also expose how slowly the Dublin political establishment has moved. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have dominated government for almost a century, and both profess to support a united Ireland, yet their preparations for ending partition remain at an early stage.

The danger is that constitutional discussion becomes another exercise in managed delay, with committees, forums, commissions and studies substituting for action.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has welcomed the Fine Gael proposals while calling for a Green Paper setting out the constitutional, political, economic and social implications of reunification.

“These commitments place a responsibility on Government to act, not delay,” she said. “Ambition must be met with action.”

UNIONIST REACTION

The growing debate has also exposed the contradictions and anxieties within unionism. While unionist political leaders continue to reject the prospect of constitutional change, some of their own former representatives have acknowledged that Irish unity may be inevitable.

Rev Ivan Foster, a former close associate of Ian Paisley and co-founder of the loyalist paramilitary organisation Ulster Resistance, has described unity as inevitable and violent resistance as pointless.

“When the crunch comes, Dublin will ask Britain for £100 billion to float this. And I’ve no doubt it’s going to happen,” he said. “It’s pointless because we are going to end up in a united Ireland anyway.”

The comments are particularly significant given Foster’s role in Ulster Resistance, founded in 1986 by Mr Paisley and others to oppose the Anglo-Irish Agreement.

Foster’s intervention is not an isolated admission. DUP founder Wallace Thompson has also described Irish unity as inevitable, despite the continued refusal of the party’s leadership to contemplate constitutional change.

The response from other unionist quarters has been more dysfunctional, with mainstream unionist politicians simply going into deeper denial, with UUP leader Jon Burrows falsely insisting there had been no growth in the nationalist vote.

Meanwhile, right-wing unionist preacher Jim Dowson has offered his own solution: he called on Protestants to have more children to prevent Irish unity, declaring: “Simply put, we need more Protestant babies.”