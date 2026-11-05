Huge weapons find exposes Orange terror threat

The discovery of 17 bombs, two detonators and five stun guns in Belfast’s Shankill area has exposed the continuing threat posed by unionist paramilitarism and the violent far-right, as well as the refusal of unionist politicians and media to address the issue.

While nationalist communities are routinely subjected to lectures about the threat of violence, a giant arsenal of lethal weaponry was uncovered in the stronghold of the paramilitary UDA and UVF, prompting no unionist condemnation or breathless media coverage.

The haul, one of the largest collections of paramilitary weaponry seized in recent years, raises urgent questions about its intended targets, the networks behind its acquisition and the well-known relationship between unionist paramilitary groups and the Orange Order.

Orangeman Wesley Fletcher (pictured) appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with two counts of possessing explosives in suspicious circumstances and possessing prohibited weapons.

The court heard that 17 improvised explosive devices and two detonators containing explosive charges had been discovered. Fletcher is also accused of possessing five Taser stun guns.

Reports indicate that Fletcher had taken part in anti-Catholic events but had also posted support for the neo-Nazi organisation Combat 18 on social media. So far, the PSNI has linked the cache only to far-right extremism.

DOUBLE STANDARDS EXPOSED

Sinn Féin’s Deirdre Hargey challenged unionist representatives to break their silence and explain the disparity.

“This is an extremely serious and deeply concerning discovery. All political leaders must unequivocally condemn these weapons and devices connected to far right extremists and make clear that there is no place for this type of activity in our communities,” she said.

“Those who have been most vocal in recent weeks about potential weapons and bombs on the Garvaghy Road have remained silent on this discovery. That is unacceptable.

“There are serious questions to be answered. What was the intended target and what is the current risk to our local communities?”

Ms Hargey also criticised the PSNI Chief Jon Boutcher after he made a bizarre series of public comments discussing the hypothetical future use of bombs by republicans - when large numbers of lethal devices had already been uncovered in the hands of unionists.

Fletcher’s reported support for Combat 18 is also particularly significant given the longstanding connections between British fascist organisations and unionist paramilitaries.

An undercover Al Jazeera investigation has recently exposed further connections, secretly filming a UVF figure boasting that he could arrange contract killings through his paramilitary contacts and smuggle weapons from Scotland into Ireland “to fight the war there”.

Allan Nesbitt’s right-wing connections centred on racist groups such as Patriots of Britain. He discussed arranging murders, described methods of disguising killings and displayed a shotgun, pistol and live ammunition during a subsequent video call. He also claimed that money from contract killings would help purchase weapons for the UVF.

The footage exposed the continuing relationship between loyalist paramilitary networks, organised criminality and British far-right activity, directly contradicting the official narrative that these organisations have abandoned their capacity for violence.

That narrative is also challenged by continuing loyalist intimidation and punishment attacks across the north.

In Newtownabbey, a teenager was this week subjected to a savage UVF beating at Ballyduff Quarry, the location where Raymond McCord Jr was murdered by the Mount Vernon UVF in 1997. The teenager was beaten with baseball bats and iron bars, suffering broken limbs, before his family was threatened with a £15,000 demand.

In Dervock, a man was shot in the leg and beaten with iron bars by a masked gang believed to be connected to a UDA feud. In Rathcoole, masked UDA members reportedly forced their way into a house and assaulted a woman with a baseball bat.

MEDIA SILENCE AND POLITICAL ACCOUNTABILITY

The BBC’s bias towards unionist paramilitary violence is coming under increasing criticism.

Its repeated amplification of unionist grievances, alongside the marginalisation of nationalist perspectives and the relative neglect of unionist paramilitary activity, continues to reinforce a culture of extreme sectarianism being adopted by mainstream politicians and the PSNI.

In particular, the infamous ‘Nolan Show’ has recently devoted hours of coverage to non-existent republican weapons on the Garvaghy Road, while refusing to consider the threat of large-scale unionist paramilitary violence.

A new petition challenging the programme’s preference for right-wing unionist commentators has called for publication of contributor appearance figures and an independent impartiality review.