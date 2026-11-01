Dear Friend,

The campaign for Irish unity is gathering momentum. The prospect of ending partition is now becoming a central issue.

For more than a century, British rule in the Six Counties has denied the Irish people their right to national self-determination. It has entrenched inequality and imposed a ramshackle division against the wishes of the vast majority.

The struggle to end that injustice and achieve a united Ireland is entering a crucial period.

Irish Republican News is working to bring the message of national freedom and reunification to an ever-wider audience. But we need resources to do it.

Pro-British elements have access to substantial financial backing from wealthy donors. The Irish nationalist campaign for full independence must have the means to match that financial firepower.

We are therefore appealing to everyone who supports Irish unity to contribute financially to make it happen.

We cannot leave the promotion of Irish unity to political parties or rely on statements from elected representatives. It requires a sustained effort, backed by people who are prepared to contribute.

Every donation counts, especially if you make it a recurring donation. Whether you can contribute £10, $25, €50 or more, in any currency, your support will help extend our reach.

The opportunity is there. The debate is growing. Please make a donation today and help us build support for a united Ireland.

Please follow this link: DONATE.

Yours sincerely,

Bill Delaney