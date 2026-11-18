A commemoration was held on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at the historic Fenian Monument in Calvary Cemetery, Queens, New York.

The Fenian Monument, located in Second Calvary, was dedicated in 1907 on the fortieth anniversary of the execution of the Manchester Martyrs, to honor the members of the Fenian Brotherhood buried in the cemetery. Among those interred here is the great Tipperary Fenian leader and Civil War veteran Michael Doheny (1805–1862).

Joe Flaherty of the National Irish Freedom Committee served as chairman for the event. In his opening remarks, he welcomed all in attendance and set the tone for a day of remembrance and reflection. Music for the ceremony was provided by John McManus of the Tyrone Pipe Band and Rich Callaghan of the Cork Pipe Band.

Wreaths were laid on behalf of the National Irish Freedom Committee and the Connolly Association.

The 1916 Proclamation was delivered by John McDonagh, host of Radio Free Éireann. The Fenian Proclamation of 1867 was then read by Brían Costello-O’Reilly of the Kerry Association. The following is the keynote address delivered by author and historian, Tomás Ó Coisdealbha.

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