Nationalist residents vindicated as court backs march ban

Garvaghy Road residents have won a decisive legal victory over the anti-Catholic Orange Order, with the High Court upholding the British government’s decision to prohibit its attempted march through the Catholic district of Portadown.

The ruling is a vindication of a community which refused to submit to a coat-trailing parade through its streets, despite a massive PSNI operation, political pressure and weeks of intimidation. After decades of resistance, residents again stood their ground against an attempt to impose a sectarian march on a nationalist neighbourhood, facing a massive PSNI operation that cost more than £5 million and revived the bitter memories of Drumcree, where 21 people were killed, mostly Catholics.

The defeat has exposed the failure of a unionist campaign to force the march through at any cost. But rather than accept the rights of residents, loyalist agitators are vowing to renew their efforts, threatening fresh confrontation in nationalist districts.

Justice Scoffield dismissed the Orange Order’s challenge to the decision by the British government to prohibit the procession on October 9, following a request from PSNI Chief Jon Boutcher. The judge rejected claims that the police had acted improperly by noting the wider political consequences of forcing the march through.

The judgment confirms that the Orange Order’s claimed entitlement to march does not override the rights and safety of the people whose community it seeks to parade through.

Outside court, Garvaghy Road Residents’ Coalition representative Breandán Mac Cionnaith (pictured above) said the community’s resistance had been fully justified.

“The position that the community of the Garvaghy Road, the men, women and kids who live there [adopted], has been fully vindicated today,” he said.

“The decision we took in relation to this Orange march was fully justified.

“All we sought was the right that was promised under the Good Friday Agreement, the right to live free from sectarian harassment.

“That right has been vindicated and upheld today, there’s no getting away from it.”

The ruling followed a two-week stand-off after the Parades Commission permitted 35 Orangemen to march back from Drumcree Church along the Garvaghy Road for the first time since 1998. Residents and supporters blocked the route, refusing to accept the reimposition of a sectarian march through their neighbourhood.

The judge described it as “highly regrettable” that the dispute had reached the point where the British government intervened to prohibit the procession. He also acknowledged the “very significant cost” of the policing operation and the damage to community relations.

The court accepted that forcing the parade through could have resulted in serious injury and prolonged disorder extending beyond Portadown.

Residents’ solicitor Darragh Mackin, of Phoenix Law, said the ruling had to be understood in the context of the deaths caused by the Drumcree confrontation.

“The context is 21 people were killed as a result of this parade,” he said. “There is no European Court of Human Rights authority, there is no domestic authority that points to the context of this parade because it is unrivalled in human rights history.”

He said the court had upheld the rights of residents and the wider community through the first lawful prohibition of a procession in more than three decades.

VICTIMS NOT FORGOTTEN

The Drumcree dispute began in 1995 when residents challenged Orange Order attempts to march through the Garvaghy Road. The ensuing confrontation between 1996 and 1999 claimed 21 lives, mostly Catholics, including three children killed in a unionist petrol-bomb attack.

The families of those killed have remained central to the resistance. Mr Mac Cionnaith said relatives had visited the Garvaghy Road in recent weeks to offer encouragement and solidarity.

“We are also mindful of the fact, and I keep repeating it, 21 people lost their lives between 1996 and 1999,” he said. “They were murdered by the supporters of those who assembled at Drumcree in support of the Orange Order.

“During the course of the last number of weeks quite a number of those relatives and families visited us on the Garvaghy Road and encouraged us in our stand.

“We thank them for that support and we are very mindful that today they will not be celebrating any victory, they’ll still be mourning their loved ones.”

The resistance attracted widespread republican and nationalist solidarity, with support from communities across the north and beyond. Activists from the Lower Ormeau, Short Strand, Springfield Road and Bogside stood alongside Garvaghy Road residents, while demonstrations and solidarity events took place internationally.

The confrontation also exposed the continuing willingness of the British state to subject nationalist communities to extraordinary policing operations in the service of hated Orange Order parades, even as residents were compelled to defend their own streets.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald and First Minister Michelle O’Neill were among those who stood with the residents and were among the first to be subsequently questioned by the PSNI over their participation in the protest.

Ms O’Neill defended the decision to support the community.

“We made a choice to stand with those residents,” she said. “This is a community that deserves our leadership, a community that deserves our attention. And it’s a decision that we are very proud of.”

UNIONIST HARDLINERS REFUSE TO ACCEPT DEFEAT

The court ruling has not ended the campaign to force the Orange Order through nationalist districts.

Jamie Bryson, the prominent loyalist campaigner and paralegal who helped drive the effort to secure the parade, vowed to continue despite the defeat in court. He insisted that Orangemen would still march along the Garvaghy Road.

He claimed the Orange Order had established a “legal right to walk the Garvaghy Road”.

“They will exercise their legal entitlement and they will do so sooner rather than later,” he said.

The defiance comes after weeks in which unionist political figures sought to portray the dispute as a defence of their cultural.

The scale of public opposition has undermined that argument. New polling has found that a majority believe the British government was right to prohibit the march, while the same proportion believed the Parades Commission had been wrong to approve it in the first place.

The fallout has also sharpened political divisions within unionism, with DUP leader Gavin Robinson under pressure from hardliners demanding a more aggressive response. Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart and notorious party veteran Willie McCrea have called for the collapse of the Stormont power-sharing administration, while other unionists have also demanded the removal of Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly in an effort to force Ms O’Neill from the joint office.

It was reported late Wednesday that DUP party officers will meet later today (Thursday) to decide whether or not to withdraw Emma Little-Pengelly as Deputy First Minister, which would have very serious, if not immediately fatal, repercussions for power-sharing.

At a rally in Portadown last weekend attended by hundreds of Orangemen, more than 25 bands and over a thousand supporters, Lockhart declared that “profound consequences must mean profound consequences” and demanded: “Michelle O’Neill must go.”

The rally offered further evidence of the sectarian character of the mobilisation. One band played the anti-Catholic song “No Pope of Rome”, whose lyrics call for a home where “there’s nothing but Protestants”.

Polls have shown the dispute has also fuelled a huge rise in support for Sinn Féin, as its support for the Garvaghy protest has won back supporters who had become disaffected by its failure to take a firmer line against the political manoeuvering of unionists at Stormont and Westminster.

In what has been dubbed the ‘Bryson bounce’, it has increased its vote share in the Six Counties by a fifth in recent weeks, from 25% to 30%. It quickly moved to capitalise on the political fallout by selecting three Westminster MPs to contest additional Assembly seats, including South Down MP Chris Hazzard in a potentially historic challenge in the overwhelmingly unionist constituency of Strangford.

PEOPLE POWER

Questions remain for the Parades Commission and the PSNI as to how they combined to manufacture a crisis which always had the potential for catastrophe.

Meanwhile, the consequences continue to be felt elsewhere. Residents of Belfast’s Lower Ormeau Road have applied to hold a protest involving up to 1,500 people when the Apprentice Boys of Derry organisation seek to hold a sectarian march through the area on November 7.

The proposed route passes the site of the 1992 Sean Graham bookmakers’ massacre, where five people were murdered by a UDA gunman. Later that year, Orangemen taunted residents at the scene with pro-UDA slogans and gestures.

Lower Ormeau Concerned Community spokesman Gerard Rice (pictured above) said that local people are preparing for this week’s Parades Commission determination.

“This parade is a relatively new parade, it has only been happening for 15 years,” he said.

“It has never been allowed down across the bridge. The purpose of the Apprentice Boys is about marching in Derry, and we have a march in Derry in the first week of December.

“And nobody would want to be doing anything that would jeopardise Derry and the progress that’s been made in Derry over the years. So, we are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.”

Mr Rice said local people will have no option if the parade is given the go-ahead.

“If we were to see a disastrous decision like we saw in Garvaghy Road, then as a community we would have no choice but to peacefully protest,” he said.