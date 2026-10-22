Confronting the sectarian statelet

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and First Minister Michelle O’Neill defended their decision to stand with Garvaghy Road residents when the PSNI questioned them yesterday over the peaceful protest that stopped a hated sectarian parade being forced through the nationalist community.

Both leaders had received a letter requesting their attendance at Musgrave Street PSNI station in Belfast. They have consistently maintained they acted correctly late last month in opposing the violent return of the Drumcree parade by the Orange Order after almost three decades.

Speaking to reporters on her way into the heavily fortified police base, Ms McDonald said standing with the people of the Garvaghy Road was the “right thing to do”.

“We stood on the Garvaghy Road to support that community at a time of great pressure and vulnerability, at a time where the peace and peace of mind of that community was under real threat, at a time where their right to live free from sectarian harassment was directly under threat,” Ms McDonald said.

“We stood with them shoulder to shoulder because that was the right thing to do. In fact, it was the only thing to do.

“It was what was demanded of us as leaders, and what was demanded of us to stand firmly on the side of progress and to defend almost 30 years of peace.

“We said then, and we have said since then, that there is no going back.”

Ms O’Neill, who has faced repeated attacks from unionist politicians over her participation, said she would not resign as First Minister if prosecuted for allegedly blocking the parade.

“This is a community that deserved our leadership, a community that deserved our attention, and it’s a decision that we are very proud of,” she said.

“We also said that we would engage with whatever processes come our way. That’s what today is about. So let’s go in and let’s do the interview, and we will participate as we said we would.

“But I am going nowhere. I am going to keep turning up for people. I am the First Minister and that is my job.”

The widely condemned PSNI ‘investigation’ has targeted representatives from Sinn Féin, People Before Profit and the SDLP, with letters sent to almost all of the politicians who attended the Garvaghy Road during the stand-off. The PSNI says individuals “reasonably suspected of committing offences” are being “invited for interview”.

The investigation follows the refusal of residents and their supporters to allow the infamously inflammatory and coat-trailing parade by the anti-Catholic Orange Order through the predominantly Catholic area. After last-minute legal wrangling, it was suddenly given the go-ahead for September 27 after the Parades Commission authorised the march for the first time in almost 30 years.

The stand-off lasted nearly two weeks before British Direct Ruler Chris Bryant intervened earlier this month to prohibit the parade, following a request from PSNI Chief Jon Boutcher. After two weeks, Boutcher admitted that forcing the march through the road would require a major policing operation and risk serious injury and disorder.

The PSNI’s ‘interviews’ of nationalist political representatives have proceeded alongside a legal challenge by the Orange Order seeking to overturn Bryant’s decision and contest the PSNI’s role in requesting it.

At the centre of the political dispute is the shameful attempt by unionist politicians to portray the peaceful and community-driven Garvaghy Road camp as criminal, while demanding that those who stood with residents face consequences. Their demands have intensified following absurd and patently false claims of “intelligence” concerning the potential for gun attacks by militant republicans in the protest.

However, the court hearing did not establish that any firearms were present or that any planned attack existed.

Residents have angrily rejected the claims that arms were present in the nationalist community during the stand-off, describing them as “sensationalist and dangerous” and designed to heighten tensions.

Breandán Mac Cionnaith, spokesperson for the Garvaghy Road Residents’ Coalition, said the allegations were “completely false, totally unfounded and are designed with the sole purpose of creating and heightening tensions, suspicions and fear”.

A small group of local youths had made petrol bombs during the initial days of the stand-off, but they were quickly destroyed, he said.

The false allegations circulated by unionist politicians revived memories of the parallel smears invented in the late 1990s as a pretext for unionist atrocities in that era. Some 21 people were killed by unionists and the British army between July 1996 and July 1999 in connection with the parades dispute.

Among those murdered was Rosemary Nelson, the Garvaghy Road residents’ lawyer, and the three Catholic Quinn brothers, Richard, 10, Mark, nine, and Jason, eight, who died in a UVF petrol bomb attack on their home in Ballymoney in July 1998, at the height of the dispute.

Mr Mac Cionnaith said the victims would not be forgotten.

“We lost friends, we lost neighbours, the same thing happened right across the north,” he said.

“We lost our own legal representative murdered, Rosemary Nelson, we’ll not forget that.”

The so-called intelligence report also contained an even more absurd reference to “the feelings of the PIRA”, which was seized upon by the DUP and other unionist extremists as evidence that the Provisional IRA remains active.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson insisted that prosecutions of Sinn Fein leaders must take place, and that the over ten thousand people who took part in the Garvaghy Road standoff must be identified and charged.

He said: “Mob rule and threat cannot be seen to get their way. If they do, the lesson will not stay in Portadown.”

But his demands have exposed the selective nature of unionist concern about unlawful protests. Mr Robinson was not prosecuted for his role in a racist demonstration in Ballybeen, east Belfast, in June 2025, where dozens of people illegally blocked a road and where he was seen in discussions with loyalist bank robber Mark Sinclair.

There have also been no previous interest by unionists in seeking prosecutions over unionist paramilitary disturbances. The Orange Order itself has met representatives of the UDA and UVF through umbrella structures, while top unionist politicians have repeatedly engaged with organisations connected to unionist paramilitarism.

People Before Profit Assembly member Gerry Carroll has already been interviewed by the PSNI. He spent more than 90 minutes at Musgrave Street barracks and afterwards defended the right to peaceful protest, describing the investigation as a waste of public resources.

“I was obviously on the Garvaghy Road openly as an elected representative, with residents, standing with them,” he said.

“A notice of their protest was given and referenced in open court, and the legal position changed repeatedly overnight.

“Everyone on the road acted peacefully and there was no evidence of violence. I was exercising my right to free expression and peaceful assembly.”

Mr Carroll said that for nearly three decades the residents had opposed a sectarian march being forced past their homes, with 4,000 residents signing a petition against it.

“When a community asks for support, that’s exactly what an elected representative should do,” he said.

“Peaceful protest is a fundamental right. Every gain working class people have made, from the suffragettes to civil rights to the right to strike, was done by people willing to defy unjust laws.”

He added: “I make no apology for standing with the Garvaghy Road residents, I would do it again in a heartbeat.

“Twenty-one people died in the violence around this parade, I’m proud to stand with a community that refuses to go back to these days.”

Other representatives invited for interview include Sinn Féin ministers Caoimhe Archibald, John O’Dowd and Liz Kimmins, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald, MP Paul Maskey, TD Pearse Doherty, MLA Caral Ni Chuilin, MLA Deirdre Hargey, Senator Conor Murphy and councillor Catherine Nelson. SDLP MLA Justin McNulty and People Before Profit councillor Michael Collins have also confirmed receiving letters.

The investigation is expected to continue as the courts consider the separate challenge to the parade ban.

The policing operation itself has now cost an estimated £5.5 million, including approximately £1.25 million for assistance from other British police forces, with the remainder covering overtime and other expenses. Further legal costs are expected.

The cost has prompted universal anger over why public funds should be being used to try to force through a sectarian parade that the local community has consistently opposed.

STORMONT TENSIONS

Meanwhile, Stormont has continued to descend into chaos following the failure last week of unionist no-confidence motions against Sinn Féin ministers. There were further bitter exchanges and ugly scenes at an Assembly committee meeting, which had to be cut short to allow Michelle O’Neill attend her PSNI interview.

The open hostility allowed the public to see the depth of acrimony between the two largest parties as discussions ranged off topic to the Drumcree standoff, the sentencing of former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson and beyond.

At one point, Michelle O’Neill threatened to sue DUP Assembly member Phillip Brett if he repeated his smears about Sinn Féin outside the legal protections of the committee hearing. “Say it outside this room Phillip and I’ll see you in court,” she said. “You can be a big, brave man sitting on this committee, but you’ll not be outside the door.”

Former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams has pointed out that thousands of other Orange and Loyal Order parades take place without controversy, and warned that the Drumcree dispute has being deliberately revived for political reasons.

“In the 1990s the marching season became an annual hatefest involving widespread violence, fear, lawlessness and death,” he wrote. “Much of that came from supporters and members of the Orange Order. On that basis alone the rest of us will take no lectures about the law.”