Support independent Irish journalism this un-Twelfth

Every July, the north of Ireland enters a deeply difficult period. The anti-Catholic bonfire and marching season is a reminder of the continuing attempts by British and unionist colonisers to impose their triumphalism and oppression on us.

Stories that affect our community deserve to be documented fairly. Too often, these voices are told by those who want to silence opposition and dissent.

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We should add that today also marks the anniversary of the death on hunger strike of political prisoner Martin Hurson. It is a time to remember his sacrifice and commitment to defeat the British efforts to criminalise and marginalise Irish resistance and the struggle for freedom.

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