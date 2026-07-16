Republican prisoners condemn actions of warders

Republican prisoners in Maghaberry jail have blasted recent sectarian actions of the prison administration which have manifested over the past number of weeks.

The administration has taken steps to politicise Irish Fáinnes (symbols of spoken Irish, pictured below), prohibiting them from being worn throughout the jail, as they are deemed not to be “conducive to a neutral working environment”, and has refused to erect Irish language signage in any area of the prison.

The prisoners accused the prison authorities of being “fuelled with hatred for the Irish language”, and noted that there is no prohibition on the wearing of pro-British emblems routinely worn by prison warders across all landings in the jail.

In another controversial incident, which they said occurred on a family visit last week, a Catholic priest who was visiting a Republican prisoner extended a hand to a warder, who refused the priest’s offer of a handshake and turned his back.

In another incident, a Republican prisoner left out two handmade Celtic crosses made in memory of lost loved ones, engraved with “RIP” and memorial cards, and signed by Republican prisoners. Upon collecting these items, a family member of a Republican prisoner observed that the Celtic crosses had been broken in half and had a hole drilled through the names of Republican prisoners on the bases of each cross.

The family member refused to accept the crosses, which were returned to the Republican prisoner in Roe House.

Separately, a legal representative was prevented from bringing two legal books into an in-person legal visit with a Republican prisoner, both of which contained material pertinent to the Republican prisoner’s ongoing legal proceedings.

The statement, issued through the Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association, declared: “As ever, Republican prisoners will challenge the administration’s bigoted attitude wherever and whenever it arises.”