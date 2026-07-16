PSNI shows love for bonfire builders

The PSNI has not sought to hide its links to unionist paramilitarism over the Twelfth, happily posing for a photo last weekend with the alleged leader of the South East Antrim UDA in Larne, David Murray.

In a news report last weekend, Murray (pictured, centre) was again named in connection with the murder of Andrew Cairns in Larne in 2000. Murray was initially charged with murdering the UVF man, who was beaten and shot in the head at an Eleventh Night bonfire.

However, the charge was eventually dropped and he pleaded guilty to assault, receiving a suspended prison sentence. The murdered Larne man’s family are still waiting for justice.

A businessman and alleged loan shark, Murray is now leading the building of the Craigyhill pyre, which in recent years has broken records as the world’s single largest hate crime.

The South East Antrim UDA was also one of the unionist paramilitary groups named as being behind last month’s racist pogroms which saw race-hate riots in Ballymena, as well as an arson attack on the car of a migrant healthcare worker.

The group has previously been accused of sexually exploiting teenage girls in return for drug debts being cleared. They have also demanded that murder investigations be dropped by the London government as part of a ‘deal’ to disband.

TIP OFF FOR BONFIRE BUILDERS

Separately, the PSNI was seen to agree to “reduce its presence” in the village of Moygashel in response to unionist pressure before a replica mosque was placed on an ‘Eleventh Night’ bonfire - and tipping off the gang to light the pyre ahead of time to avoid it being taken down.

UUP Deputy Leader Diana Armstrong took credit for winding down the PSNI operation in Moygashel. Armstrong, who is an assembly member for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, said on social media that in “responding to feedback from the Moygashel community” she had spoken to the PSNI.

She declared that police “confirmed that patrols have been reduced from last night (Tuesday) and that they are engaging with the community in the area”. The replica mosque was later moved into place by loyalists and a UVF flag was also hoisted nearby.

The hate display was due to be lit on Friday as part of the July 12 celebrations. However, loyalists were subsequently tipped off that an effort was being made to remove the display, and the model mosque was set alight on Thursday night, successfully sending an image of racist hate around the world.

SDLP’s Colin McGrath said embattled PSNI Chief Jon Boutcher must explain what had taken place.

“The suggestion that anyone within the PSNI or Fire Service may have tipped off bonfire builders about an imminent police operation at Moygashel is deeply concerning and requires immediate clarification from the Chief Constable,” he said.

“This would be unacceptable in any circumstances, but particularly in this instance where a racist effigy was displayed on the bonfire.

“If these claims are correct it would severely undermine confidence in policing. I have made contact with the PSNI directly and asked them to respond to these claims publicly.”