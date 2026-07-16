Orange Order events overshadowed by Donaldson scandal

Parades by the anti-Catholic Orange Order took place across the north of Ireland last weekend, mainly held on July 13 this year due to July 12 falling on a Sunday.

Every year, the Protestant masonic organisation holds triumphalist and coat-trailing parades to mark the anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne in 1690, when the Protestant King William of Orange triumphed over the Catholic King James.

Again this year, Orange parades witnessed several examples of sectarian tunes and singing, including the deeply offensive Famine Song, the viscerally sectarian ‘No Pope of Rome’, and the violent ‘We are the Billy Boys’.

Bands linked to unionist murder gangs and bands glorifying paramilitary killers took part in scores of parades.

Broadcast live by the GB News channel, the ‘Royal Hillsborough’ Orange parade featured the Noel Clarke Memorial band, which commemorates a UVF man who took part in the 1991 slaughter of three young Catholics in the infamous Frizzell chip shop massacre, one of the worst sectarian atrocities of the conflict.

The Grand Secretary of the Orange Order, Mervyn Gibson, said in a recent interview he has “no difficulty” and “welcomes” such bands taking part in its parades.

In a speech heavy with unintended irony, delivered at this year’s main ‘Twelfth’ rally in Kilrea, County Derry, Gibson said unionism needs to “reach out to ethnic minorities, younger people, undecided voters and people of other faiths or none”.

Gibson has also backed efforts by an Orange Order lodge in Portadown to revive the deadly standoffs over its notorious Drumcree parade, the cause of intense conflagrations in the 1990s and which led to the formation of the Parades Commission, which continues to adjudicate on the routes of contentious parades.

On Tuesday, there were further sectarian displays ahead of a pantomime re-enactment of a medieval battle in the village of Scarva, County Armagh. That was the location where ast month, an anti-war protest march over the genocide in Gaza was targeted by masked loyalists.

However, the annual Orange events have been overshadowed by the scandal over the 18 guilty verdicts against former DUP leader and leading Orangeman Jeffrey Donaldson over a child sex abuse scandal which continues to grow.

Donaldson once held the position of ‘Assistant Grand Master’ in the Order. His is the latest but most devastating in a series of child abuse scandals to hit the secretive organisation.

Paul McMichael, ‘County Grand Secretary’ for Belfast, admitted Donaldson was a “predator” and that the conviction has had a significant effect on the Orange Order.

“He was a member of our organisation. He’s been expelled accordingly, and that’s just the long and short of it. And I’m very happy that he has been, because we wouldn’t tolerate that and will not tolerate that,” he said.

“I mean, that behaviour is not acceptable at any point by anybody within our society. The fact that he was one of our members hurt us greatly to think that we could have someone like that amongst our number.”