New legislation increases sectarian policing

The PSNI has failed to exercise newly granted powers against unionist paramilitary displays over the Twelfth, instead demonstrating a continuing bias against nationalists.

Throughout the marching season, unionist flags and banners once again dominated public spaces across the North, raising fundamental questions about the PSNI’s credibility and its priorities.

In the days leading up to the unionist bonfires of Eleventh Night, flags, banners and paramilitary insignia linked to the UVF, UDA, UFF and LVF appeared across Antrim, Belfast, Derry and Dungannon. These overtly threatening assertions of paramilitary territory were erected in full public view, often on public infrastructure, and in some cases beside PSNI members who chose not to intervene.

All of this is unfolding despite recent legislation which explicitly empowers the PSNI to remove materials supporting paramilitary organisations without the need to link them to any criminal investigation.

Last week at Ballyduff in Newtownabbey, a towering bonfire built on a publicly funded platform was transformed into a showcase of unionist paramilitarism. UVF banners depicting masked gunmen and insignia linked to the organisation and its youth wing dominated the structure. A Parachute Regiment flag - invoking the British Army regiment responsible for the killing of 14 unarmed civilians on Bloody Sunday, and other massacres - was hoisted nearby.

Yet the PSNI response has been conspicuously muted. Asked whether it would act, a spokesperson said only: “The (PSNI) considers each incident on a case-by-case basis, and the individual circumstances will determine what specific action police take.”

Sinn Féin councillor Michael Goodman said the Ballyduff displays highlighted the need for wider reform. He said: “These scenes once again reinforce the need for regulation of all bonfires to end the illegality and hate-fuelled behaviour associated with them. These illegal anti-community bonfires threaten the local communities and infrastructure.

“Action is needed to end illegality, sectarianism and hate crimes these dangerous bonfires fuel. Regulation is needed and all political representatives must step up and speak out against these illegal displays.”

The pattern was repeated elsewhere. In Dungannon, a flag commemorating Billy Wright—whose name is synonymous with large-scale sectarian killings and pro-British murder—has recently been erected on a city lamppost. The PSNI position has been to “acknowledge” the display while maintaining that “under current legislation it is not deemed to constitute a criminal offence.”

Sinn Féin’s Colm Gildernew said: “The appearance of a flag featuring a picture of the UVF and LVF leader Billy Wright in Dungannon has caused hurt and offence to many in the area.

“This has been done deliberately to be hurtful, provocative and offensive. They should not have been put up in the first place and should now be removed.”

SDLP councillor Karol McQuade added: “Billy Wright was a sectarian murderer and there can be no place for glorifying or celebrating him. The PSNI should investigate the display of these banners and take appropriate action. They should also be unequivocally condemned by everyone, regardless of their background or community. These displays do not represent Dungannon or the overwhelming majority of people who live here.”

In Derry, footage showing PSNI members looking on as a UFF (UDA) flag was erected has intensified accusations of double standards.

Sinn Féin councillor Emma McGinley said it is “deeply concerning” and called for the PSNI to “carry out a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident and to explain why no action was taken.

“Incidents such as this do nothing to build public confidence in policing. Communities are entitled to expect that the law will be applied fairly and consistently, without fear or favour.”

In south Belfast, the situation has escalated further with threats being issued. Alongside UDA flags at the Roden Street bonfire, a banner was also erected carrying explicitly racist messaging and accompanied by a warning that anyone attempting its removal should “think long and hard of what the outcome will be”.

That perception of the PSNI’s refusing to act against unionist paramilitarism has been reinforced by a recent controversy in which a young nationalist was arrested in Derry for wearing a shirt honouring 1981 hunger striker Patsy O’Hara (pictured).

The case was highlighted by the Republican Socialist Youth Movement, which stated: “Honouring his memory is not a crime, it is a basic act of respect for the dead and our community’s history. No local kid should be arrested for wearing a top that commemorates a Derry hero.

“We also witnessed the stark contrast of the PSNI officers present while a UFF flag was erected, with no enforcement action taken. To make matters worse, we have a picture showing a leading loyalist commander from Larne standing side by side with the PSNI. This is not impartial policing. It is one sided political policing that aggressively targets republicans for simple commemoration while accommodating loyalist displays. The people of Derry have had enough. We demand immediate answers.”