New betrayal over withheld files has ‘shattered’ trust

For almost 50 years Catholic gun attack victim Brian Donnelly has carried the bullets of a loyalist murder gang inside his body. Now his family have been betrayed once again after discovering the British state withheld key documents about the stolen British Army weapon used in the attack that changed his life forever.

The 81-year-old was shot several times when a pro-British death squad attacked the Eagle Bar in Charlemont, County Armagh on May 15, 1976. A recent X-ray, taken after a fall last year, shows bullets and shrapnel still lodged close to his spine, where doctors believed it was too dangerous to remove them.

The latest revelations that military files relating to the theft of the Sterling sub-machine gun were withheld from both the Historical Enquiries Team and Operation Denton have left the County Armagh family saying their trust has been “shattered”.

In a statement, his wife Maureen and the Donnelly family described the devastating impact the attack has had over five decades.

“Before the attack on the Eagle Bar Brian was a very active and energetic man with a young family,” they said.

“Although he survived the murder attempt, he has lived a life of suffering and continuous pain from the bullets that he has carried in his body for over 50 years and also years of suffering from the psychological scars of that night.”

The family said Brian had long struggled with “a sense of betrayal that people from the surrounding areas were involved in the attack”. They said that betrayal has only deepened after learning that “relevant and highly significant information about the theft of the weapon used in the murder of his friends and the injuries to him and others on that night in May 1976” was withheld.

Learning that the information was withheld from two police investigations, the Historical Enquiries Team and the Operation Denton review, only added to their frustration and Mr Donnelly’s suffering.

“Our trust has been shattered once again, and we hope that the Operation Denton report will now be in a position to provide us with all or as much of the answers of what occurred on the night of May 15 1976 for all the families and victims concerned.”

The Eagle Bar attack was one of the many atrocities linked to the Glenanne Gang, whose membership included loyalist paramilitaries alongside locally recruited British Army (UDR) and the RUC police.

Frederick McLoughlin died 16 days after the shooting. As people fought to save the wounded, a bomb exploded in nearby Clancy’s Bar, killing Felix “Vincy” Clancy, Sean O’Hagan and Robert McCullough.

The Sterling sub-machine gun used that night had been stolen from Glenanne UDR base in 1974. It would go on to be used in the murders of 11 people.

The significance of the withheld documents only came to light during civil proceedings brought by the Reavey family, whose three brothers were murdered by the Glenanne Gang in 1976. The PSNI and Ministry of Defence later agreed to pay Eugene Reavey £400,000, while the newly disclosed material linked two former UDR members to the theft of the weapon.

Lawyer Kevin Winters said the X-ray was a powerful reminder of the suffering still being endured.

“His ordeal hasn’t been made any easier after revelations about the suppression of key evidence used to shoot him,” he said.

“That evidence affects many other incidents linked to the Glenanne gang’s killing spree in Mid Ulster in the 1970s.

“The state needs to step in now and sort out not just Brian’s case but also the many other linked cases including the murders of Fred McLoughlin and Patrick McNeice.

“I think when you look at these photos its a reminder of the authorities’ legal imperative to resolve these legal actions as well as a moral obligation to do so.”

Mr Winters said he has written to the PSNI and the head of Operation Denton but has yet to receive a response.

“I’d urge the Chief Constable to intervene now and do the right thing,” he said.