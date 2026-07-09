DUP crisis deepens after Donaldson conviction

A bottomless crisis has engulfed the DUP following the conviction of former leader Jeffrey Donaldson, as new allegations about his abuses intensify pressure on the party leadership.

The DUP Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly has “categorically denied” claims that she warned a young woman in 2020 that Donaldson was “a danger”, insisting she had “absolutely no reason to believe” he posed any threat prior to his offending becoming public.

However, Sinn Féin, opposition figures and other parties say serious questions remain, with First Minister Michelle O’Neill describing her response as “astonishing” and pointing to what she called a wider “culture in the DUP to turn a blind eye”.

The controversy comes alongside mounting calls for a fully independent inquiry into potential institutional failures across political and state structures, amid a series of new allegations about Donaldson’s behaviour, including a reported sexual assault at Westminster now under police investigation.

At one point, Donaldson was sending Snapchat messages to at least one alleged victim using a filter to mask his face (pictured).

Donaldson was convicted last month at Newry Crown Court of 18 historical sexual offences, including rape, committed against two girls between 1985 and 2008. He is currently being held on remand at Maghaberry Prison awaiting sentencing, where he has been told to expect a lengthy custodial term. His wife, Eleanor Donaldson, protected from a full trial by the judge, was found in a ‘trial of the facts’ to have aided and abetted his offending on five counts.

In a statement, Ms Little-Pengelly described Donaldson’s crimes as having “disgusted, shocked and revolted” her and said she “absolutely abhor[s] any sexual abuse”.

She refuted correspondence sent in 2020 by a young woman, described by former DUP MP Ian Paisley as a victim of Donaldson, who alleged Ms Little-Pengelly had warned her that Donaldson was “a danger” to her.

In December 2020, reacting to Ms Little-Pengelly publicly wishing Donaldson happy birthday, the victim wrote: “Raging isn’t the words… She’s the one telling me he’s a danger to me like and she’s on wishing him happy bloody birthday…”

People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll said: “Emma Little-Pengelly should step aside while the full truth of what the DUP knew, and when, is established.”

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “From Jeffrey Donaldson’s conviction for the most heinous and ugly crimes, what we are seeing is a drip feed of story after story of who knew what in the DUP.”

“It’s very clear that Jeffrey Donaldson led a double life… it’s very clear that this man was a predator towards young women.”

“I think it’s very very important they step forward, they answer the questions of who knew what, when they knew it… because it was very clear to us all that there was a culture in the DUP to turn a blind eye.”

“That their leader was actually engaged in this type of behaviour and nobody knew about it? I don’t think anybody believes it.”

With his own party facing unanswered questions, Ulster Unionist leader Jon Burrows has called for a fully independent inquiry, stating: “Donaldson is a paedophile and a career fraud.”

“These issues extend far beyond the boundaries of any one political party… Only an inquiry… can provide the answers that victims and the wider public deserve.”

After weeks of silence, the DUP has not helped its cause by insisting it received no complaints about Donaldson prior to his arrest, and launching an internal review under Jim Gamble, the former head of the murderous RUC Special Branch in Belfast.

At last week’s meeting of the Policing Board, PSNI Chief Jon Boutcher attempted an incredible apparent damage limitation exercise, effectively calling for reporting of the scandal to end and describing media coverage as “utterly irresponsible”.

His intervention has fuelled concerns the British state also has a great deal to hide. Donaldson opposed the peace process and helped to upend the Good Friday Agreement itself by making impossible concessions from the Provisional IRA. Yet in 2018, he received payments from the British Ministry of Defence to supposedly assist a peace process - in Cameroon.

Memories of the depravities of Donaldson’s mentor, the late Enoch Powell, also remain fresh. Abuse victim Richard Kerr this week alleged he was treated as a “sex slave” by the infamous UUP MP, days after the High Court awarded him a six-figure settlement for what he endured in an MI5-run paedophile ring operating out of the former Kincora Boys’ Home in east Belfast.

Commentator Suzanne Breen wrote: “The idea MI5 - and hence the British government - hadn’t an inkling of Jeffrey Donaldson’s dark double life stretches credibility to breaking point.

“It’s a fairytale no intelligent adult can accept. Yet he still rose through the ranks and for decades was untouchable.”