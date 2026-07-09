Collusion victims secure big settlement

The survivors and families of those affected by the Thierafurth Inn attack have secured a major victory after the British state agreed a £4.6 million settlement following decades of campaigning for truth and justice.

The settlement by the PSNI police and British Ministry of Defence was confirmed at Belfast High Court this week and is one of the largest payouts connected to a conflict-era collusion case.

For almost 34 years, survivors and families have fought to expose a state-backed system of collusion between British forces and loyalist death squads.

The attack on the Thierafurth Inn, outside Newry in County Down, saw a UVF paramilitary gang enter the premises in November 1992, killing Peter McCormack and injuring more than ten people.

The same loyalist network has been linked to some of the worst atrocities of the conflict, including the 1994 Loughinisland massacre, when six Catholic men were murdered as they watched a World Cup match in a bar.

A Police Ombudsman report published in 2016 found evidence of collusion between members of the police and the UVF killers involved in the Loughinisland murders.

One of the suspects connected to the Thierafurth Inn attack was a British soldier who was later arrested during the investigation into the Loughinisland killings.

The Thierafurth Inn case became part of a wider campaign by victims and families seeking truth about collusion between British Crown forces and loyalist paramilitaries.

The settlement, which did not include the family of Peter McCormack, comes after years of legal battles and campaigning in which survivors challenged a wall of secrecy around the actions of the state during the conflict.

Speaking after the settlement, survivor John McEvoy said those affected had finally received recognition after decades of waiting.

“I feel this is a victory for us, we’ve waited a long time for this, it’s 34 years now from the shooting,” he said.

He said the trauma of what happened has never left him.

“It never goes out of your mind, it’s with you all the time,” he said.

“I suppose as the years get on you get by with it. Compensation doesn’t change what happened, it doesn’t change the fact that those who done it are still out there.”

Paddy Gribben, who was shot four times during the attack, said the effects of the violence continue decades later.

The father-of-three has suffered from PTSD since the shooting and was diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

“It’s something you don’t get over,” he said.

“People see that I was shot but they don’t see what it has done to my family, the people around me, which was tough too.”

Describing the settlement as “brilliant”, he said: “I’ve had no money for the last 30 years.

“I had to quit work in 2018 because I have a brain tumour. But, I’m still alive, Peter McCormack’s not. It’s hard to take in all that happened.”

Mr Gribben said the pain would remain with him.

“I will always have it,” he said. “I still have nightmares. It is what it is, just get over it and go on. I hope everybody gets their justice.”

The settlement is the latest example of families forcing the British state to acknowledge the consequences of its actions and the actions of those operating within its structures.

Sinn Féin South Down MP Chris Hazzard said the settlement was a victory for families who refused to allow the truth to be buried.

“Today’s settlement by the Ministry of Defence with the families of the Thierafurth Inn attack is a landmark victory for truth over decades of state concealment.

“Above all, I pay tribute to the dignity, courage and determination of the families and survivors. For almost 34 years, they have carried the burden of this campaign with extraordinary resilience.

“While no settlement can ever bring back Peter McCormack or erase the trauma suffered by those present that night, today represents a powerful public vindication of their pursuit of truth.”

Mr Hazzard said the settlement was reached because evidence of state collusion had become impossible to ignore.

“The British government has been forced into this settlement because the evidence of state collusion is overwhelming. What happened at the Thierafurth Inn in November 1992 was not an isolated failure, it was part of a wider, institutionalised system of collusion.”

He said the attack was part of a wider campaign carried out by loyalist organisations operating with protection from state structures.

“The facts expose the reality of Britain’s dirty war in our community. The weapon used came from the 1987 Ulster Resistance South African arms shipment, while the RUC Special Branch had intelligence that loyalists were targeting the Thierafurth Inn.

“The impunity afforded to those responsible helped create the conditions for the Loughinisland massacre less than two years later, with the same weapons, protected agents and institutional cover-up linking both atrocities.”

Mr Hazzard accused successive British governments of using legal mechanisms to prevent victims from uncovering the full truth.

“For years, successive British governments used every mechanism available, from public interest immunity certificates to the Legacy Act to block truth and shield state agencies from accountability.

“Today, the families have broken through that wall of secrecy.”

Victims’ lawyer Gavin Booth (pictured, left) said those responsible for the attack must still answer for their actions.

“Someday we hope you will be brought before the courts and made to answer for what you have done,” he said.

He accused those involved in loyalist attacks across south Down of being protected from justice.

“You were protected, protected from walking into the Thierafurth and shooting a man dead and injuring others,” he said.

“You were allowed to murder people watching a world cup game, you were allowed to murder Jack Kielty, you were allowed to murder James Morgan as he walked along a road in a Celtic top.

“Your actions are despicable, you achieved nothing. Today your masters have paid for you.”