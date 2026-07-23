Burnham has to ‘wise up’ on Ireland

The confirmation this week of former Manchester mayor Andy Burnham as the new British prime minister has been met with a clear message that the British government must respect the democratic rights of the Irish people and accelerate steps towards Irish reunification.

Burnham becomes the seventh British prime minister in a decade and takes office at a time of major political change. With the 30th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement approaching and the discussion on Ireland’s constitutional future moving to the centre of political debate, Sinn Féin has said the new prime minister will be judged by whether his government respects the Agreement, addresses the failures of Westminster rule and accepts the right of the people of Ireland to determine their own future, both politically and economically.

The central question is whether Burnham’s promise of a new political settlement and deeper devolution can change the historic Westminster approach to Ireland.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the new British government must take a fundamentally different approach after years of damaging Westminster policies.

Ms O’Neill said she wished Burnham well in his new role and was prepared to work with him, but made clear that her priority would be securing fair treatment for people here and defending the democratic right of the Irish people to determine their own future.

“I look forward to meeting with Andy Burnham,” she said.

“I will make the case for fair funding for public services, action on the cost-of-living crisis, and full respect for our democratic right to determine our own future here on the island of Ireland.

“The interests of all the people of Ireland will be best served when we have full control of our own affairs in a new and united Ireland.”

Following her first conversation with Mr Burnham after he entered office, Ms O’Neill again said that change was needed from London and that the sustained cuts and underfunding of public services imposed by Westminster must end.

The First Minister said she also raised the political changes taking place across Ireland, with more people from different backgrounds engaging in the debate about reunification.

“People from every background across this island increasingly see their future as best served in a new and united Ireland,” she said.

“The democratic right of the people of Ireland to determine our own future must be fully acknowledged and respected.”

A key concern has been Burnham’s neo-colonial inclusion of Belfast alongside the former industrial cities of Britain, choosing to ignore the history - and reality - of British oppression, partition and occupation.

Before becoming prime minister, Burnham told the Alliance Party conference that cities such as Belfast, Derry, Liverpool, Manchester, Glasgow and Cardiff had all experienced the consequences of bad decisions made in London.

But he also said that people in Britain had often been encouraged to view Ireland as separate and different, and that the North of Ireland’s problems were driven by the same issues of industrial decline, economic neglect and communities feeling ignored by central government.

“The divide-and-rule politics of Westminster, combined with the London-based media, portrayed this place to anyone born in England in the 60s, 70s or 80s in such a way to make us think we’re so different. It created a distance between us,” he declared.

He argued that devolution had allowed cities such as Manchester to gain more control over their own affairs and that the north of Ireland could be part of a wider rethink of how power is distributed from London, as part of “a complete rewiring of the UK’s political system”.

Burnham has already dismissed calls for an independence referendum in Scotland, telling Scottish First Minister John Swinney that he was focused on “practical measures, not constitutional changes”. Unionists there have welcomed Burnham’s apparent disinterest in independence, but Sinn Féin insists that the debate is going ahead in Ireland.

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald said Burnham had an opportunity to begin a new beginning in relations between Ireland and Britain, and warned that this would require political courage.

“Today, Andy Burnham becomes the seventh British Prime Minister in a decade. His time in office will be important as it coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and advancing towards referendums on Irish Unity. I hope his government approaches this work with the courage and imagination shown by previous Labour governments during the peace process.”

Ms McDonald said Sinn Féin would work constructively with the new government, but that outstanding commitments under the Good Friday Agreement could not continue to be ignored.

“When Labour assumed office after the last Westminster election, I stated Sinn Féin’s intention to work constructively with the incoming British government to address the considerable challenges and opportunities before us. That remains our position.”

She said: “The appointment of Andy Burnham as Labour Leader and British Prime Minister offers an opportunity to begin a new chapter in relations between Britain and Ireland. I hope his government approaches that task with the courage and imagination shown by previous Labour governments during the peace process.”

Ms McDonald said the Good Friday Agreement remained central to the future political direction of Ireland and Britain.

“That work remains unfinished. Outstanding commitments must now be honoured in full, including provision for a referendum on Irish reunification in accordance with the Agreement.”

She said the discussion about Irish unity was no longer on the margins of political debate.

“The conversation on Irish unity has moved decisively into the political mainstream. It is taking place in the Dáil, across civic society, universities, businesses, trade unions and communities throughout the island. The direction of travel is clear.

“Ireland is moving towards a referendum on unity. The outcome will belong to the people alone, but governments cannot postpone preparation until a referendum has been called. Preparation must begin now.”