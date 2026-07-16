British govt to pay out over unidentified double agents

The British government is set to pay around £10 million to families whose loved ones were harmed by its agents operating inside the Provisional IRA.

The settlement involves 19 families and 34 separate legal actions, with claims centred not only on the activities of the late west Belfast man Freddie Scappaticci (pictured), widely believed to have been the top British agent known as ‘Stakeknife’, but also in regard to an alleged wider network of agents linked to the IRA’s Internal Security Unit.

The heavily penetrated Internal Security Unit was tasked with dealing with informers within the Provisional IRA, but for years it also operated to the benefit of the British state.

Lawyer Kevin Winters of KRW Law, who represents the families, said the significance of these cases went beyond Scappaticci.

“The cases relate to allegations of collusion between state agencies including RUC Special Branch, Force Research Unit and the Ministry of Defence and informants connected directly or indirectly to the ISU over a 15-year period between 1979 -1994,” he said.

“One of the ISU informants was Fred Scappaticci also known as the agent Stakeknife.

“Significantly nine of the killings involve other previously unidentified agents, some of whom we believe were working with RUC Special Branch.”

Among those affected is the family of Frank Hegarty, a 45-year-old from County Tyrone who was abducted and murdered in 1986 after being exposed as being an informer.

For years, his killing was linked to Stakeknife. However, it is now believed that Scappaticci, who died in England in 2023, was not involved in Hegarty’s murder and that a still unindentified British agent was responsible.

Operation Kenova, the nine-year investigation into Stakeknife and related allegations, cost almost £50 million and examined 14 murders and 15 abductions, but controversially stopped short of naming Scappaticci. It also failed to lead to any prosecutions of those in the British military and RUC police who directed its agents in a series of killings.

More than 40 lawsuits had been lodged, with ten lead cases identified for court hearings. The settlement may bring an end to some legal battles, but it does not help answer questions over the Stakeknife affair.

The families involved in the legal action have repeatedly warned that the controversy can no longer be reduced to Scappaticci alone. Kevin Winters said the settlement showed evidence of a bigger covert involvement of the British Crown Forces in the conflict.

“I think this is a very significant day, in fact that we see a raft of cases that have nothing to do with Freddie Scappaticci, that are now being settled by the British government.”