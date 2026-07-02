Bomb alerts may be linked to British warship

A series of hoax bomb alerts have taken place in Derry, including one claimed by the ‘North Derry Republican Group’.

On Wednesday evening, a major alert at the city’s train station in the Waterside area of Derry resulted in a number of streets and the train station being closed.

Earlier this week, the little known ‘North Derry Republican Group’ claimed responsibility for a viable explosive device in a call to local media. The Foreglen Road area in Dungiven was closed.

It followed a coded phone call received by the County Derry Post newspaper on Saturday afternoon, June 27, claiming that a viable device had been left in the area.

Another hoax alert took place at Creggan Burn Country Park on Sunday.

It is unclear if the alerts are related, but they follow protests in the city over the inclusion of a British warship as part of this year’s Foyle Maritime Festival.

The ‘HMS 270 Biter’ was provocatively docked along the quay last week. The vessel is responsible for inshore (British) maritime security.

It was allowed to dock despite opposition from Derry City and Strabane Council.

A protest was attempted on Saturday at Derry’s quays to oppose the presence of the vessel, but demonstrators were blocked from approaching the ship.

Local councillor Shaun Harkin (PBP) said that the presence of a British warship at this year’s Festival was “completely inappropriate”.

“No one should be surprised that many residents and visitors find it insulting and divisive,” Cllr Harkin said.

“The Derry City and Strabane District Council has made it clear it opposes the normalisation of militarism and opposes funding the British defence industry.

“The British government is choosing to build warships and bombs in the service of ruling elites, instead of building homes and rebuilding the health service.

“The British military ship should be immediately excluded.”

Another local councillor, Gary Donnelly (Independent), raised the issue with the Council’s chief executive.

He said that the presence of the vessel “goes against the corporate position of Council”.

He said: “This city has been deeply affected by British imperialism, and there are still open wounds. In my opinion, the boat should not be here. It’s a slippery slope.”

Derry’s Bloody Sunday Trust had also called for the vessel to be removed “immediately”.

In an online statement, the Trust said: “Let’s be clear that the British military have no place in the civic, cultural or any other aspect of life here in Derry. They should leave immediately.”