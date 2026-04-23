Jailbreak by whaleboat, 150 years on

The National Museum of Ireland in Dublin this week exhibited the flag from the famous Catalpa Fenian jailbreak to mark the 150th anniversary of the daring raid.

The Catalpa whaling ship was used when six Fenian leaders were broken out of a British penal colony in Fremantle in Western Australia in April 1876.

A series of events is currently running in Fremantle to mark the anniversary. However, no national commemorative events have been planned in Ireland, apart from the public display of the ship flag.

We republish a history of the heroic events of 150 years ago, by Joseph Clarke.

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