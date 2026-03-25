Irish reporter survives Israeli assassination bid

War journalist Steve Sweeney, an Irish citizen, was reporting from Lebanon when he and his cameraman were targeted in an Israeli rocket attack. The camera captured a missile exploding just metres from his filming location in southern Lebanon. Both were injured and narrowly avoided being killed.

However, the Israeli invasion and ethnic cleansing in Lebanon he was reporting on has already killed over a thousand civilians, displaced more than a million, and is still ongoing.

An interview with Roger McKenzie of the Morning Star.

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