‘You didn’t grow up with bombs’
This week, Belfast actress Lola Petticrew dedicated her award at the Irish Film and Television Awards to the children of West Belfast who she said battled a system which is “not designed for kids where I am from to survive, let alone thrive”.
She said: “One in three kids in West Belfast live in poverty, that is the legacy of the war, that is the legacy of Britain’s hand in Ireland and that is a political violence and the kids of West Belfast deserve so much better”.
We publish an opinion piece by Belfast Republican Séamus Mac Shíomóin on the struggles being faced by a new generation.