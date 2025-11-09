The Un-Poppy Appeal 2025

As an alternative to the current promotion of a pro-British Army agenda, Irish Republican News is offering a free badge to donors and new subscribers.

For the next month, every new annual subscription or donation of £20 or more includes a special free badge bearing the words, ‘THERE IS NO BRITISH JUSTICE’.

Show your opposition to the impunity being offered to those who engaged in the military oppression of Ireland.

Anonymous donations are also gratefully received, but you can provide your address below in order to receive our special badge.

Please click either link. GRMA.

Donate | Subscribe