Why won’t unionists confront the truth about hate?

The Stormont press conference the first and deputy first ministers held last Thursday was a non-event.

That very fact is a dispiriting indicator that the Executive will proceed exactly as before – if you can use the verb ‘proceed’, which implies action.

There was much talk afterwards about Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly agreeing, but they couldn’t agree to do anything.

Words like bland, vanilla, beige or unspecific hardly do justice to the waffle in response to powder-puff questions from assembled hacks.

They agreed to condemn violence against women and girls but have no detailed action to present.

They agreed to condemn racist violence and intimidation but, you’ve guessed it, had no proposals to end it: just “multi-agency” claptrap.

They agreed that the ecological catastrophe they’ve made of Lough Neagh has to be dealt with, yet both their parties have opposed the only proposals on the table to deal with it and they will continue to do so.

The trouble with press conferences is journalists usually get to ask one question on a topic. They are ideal formats for avoiding any issue.

The pressing news item was the racist and sectarian violence of the summer, still playing out in north Belfast.

Unfortunately, no-one asked Little-Pengelly if she condemned the UDA, whose members the PSNI say are the perpetrators, though everyone already knew that.

Little-Pengelly did better than her unforgettably woeful response in 2017 to flags flying in a mixed development in her former south Belfast constituency; residents “didn’t want a public fuss”.

Michelle O’Neill said the UDA should go away and no-one should pay them to dissolve their gangs. Little-Pengelly made a blanket condemnation of intimidation.

That’s not good enough. Unionist political leaders need to start explaining why racism and sectarianism are a distinctive unionist trope.

Some unionist commentators have belatedly begun to ask why it’s a unionist thing to burn families out of their homes. It always has been. Why?

Chris Donnelly recalled in his column on Monday that his grandparents were burnt out in 1920 in the same district where there are attacks now.

Even then it wasn’t a new phenomenon. Read the multi-volume report on the 1872 riots provoked by the Rev ‘Roaring’ Hanna which The Times described as Belfast’s “Seven Day Civil War”.

That was far from the first occasion, nor the last: ferocious attacks on Catholic districts in 1886, 1892, 1912 and of course 1920-21 when unionist mobs burnt whole streets in the Bone.

In 1969 there was an action replay in Ardoyne and Clonard followed by yet another report, Scarman, which didn’t stop more burnings in 1972.

A whole street of new houses intended for Catholics 100 yards from Annalee Street had to be demolished in 1986 because of relentless UDA-led attacks.

Then a ‘peaceline’ had to be erected. Annalee Street, the present focus of racist and sectarian attacks, is on the ‘wrong’ side of it.

It’s not as if there are two gangs, the anti-fenian gang and the anti-migrant gang, attacking families in north Belfast. It’s the same guys.

Perhaps unionist politicians could start by apologising to the victims for the behaviour of loyalist gangs?

No chance. Unionist politicians take no responsibility. Rather blame the victims, non-existent asylum seekers, or housing shortage.

Why don’t unionist politicians demand the police take resolute action instead of the tame, kid-glove approach they adopt? It would mean a crackdown on their own voters, they think.

Incidentally, PSNI inaction creates hopelessness as well as helplessness. We’re told the UDA is involved, but, did you hear this – “not at a senior level”. Hah.

Look, as the famous dogs in the street know, if UDA bosses didn’t want racist and sectarian attacks to happen, they wouldn’t happen.

So why are none of the gang bosses the PSNI dignify with the term ‘senior level’ not taken in for questioning about why they ‘let’ attacks happen? After all, the police know every single one of them.

Unfortunately, the pessimists in nationalism ask what else can you expect from a 70%+ unionist police force?

Of course there’s sectarianism and racism among nationalists and incidents have occurred in the last year, but they are one-offs and quickly quelled.

Sinn Féin remains resolute in quashing signs and instances of racism in districts they represent, sometimes to their electoral detriment.

In contrast, unless and until unionist politicians acknowledge and confront the truth of organised sectarian and racist arson as a unionist syndrome, there’ll be no solution to an endemic problem that has bedevilled Ireland’s north-east for two centuries.

First they need to make an act of contrition, then a firm purpose of amendment.

Neither will emerge from a Stormont press conference.