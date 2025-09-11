Unity referendum announcement urged for GFA anniversary

Sinn Féin’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill has urged the London government to use the 30th anniversary of the Good Friday peace deal to announce the date for a referendum on Irish unification.

Ms O’Neill, who historically last year became the first nationalist to hold the position of First Minister at Stormont, said that setting a date in April 2028 would represent an “excellent time” to confirm a future poll.

In an interview, Ms O’Neill said the calling of a referendum would mark the fulfilment of the 1998 agreement that brought about the end of the Provisional IRA’s armed campaign.

She said Keir Starmer’s government needed to “live up to the commitment that was set out in the Good Friday Agreement”:

“It was good enough for me to vote for a democratic pathway to unity through a border poll in 1998 (in the referendum to approve the agreement).

“Well then, when we celebrate 30 years of the Good Friday Agreement, isn’t that an excellent time for the British government to actually step up and clarify when the border poll will be called, what the parameters are, and actually allow people then to focus their minds around making a decision when they actually get the chance to vote in the referendum?” she asked.

Pressure has grown for a border poll after recent elections and opinion polls confirmed that demographic changes and shifting attitudes among non-nationalists mean that those in favour of Irish unity now outnumber those opposed.

Under the terms of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, the incumbent British Direct Ruler is required to trigger a poll, but the current British government have mostly refused to discuss the prospect.

Thus has tensions, particularly among unionists, many of whom have expressed concerns about financial changes in the event of a rapid transition to Irish unity.

Speaking ahead of the return of the Stormont Assembly on Monday after the summer recess, Ms O’Neill expressed a belief that results of a series of elections over the next four years would “send a clear message” to the London government that a border poll was required.

“I think there’s a cycle of elections in the middle of there (next five years) that actually can allow us to make the case even further to the British government that they now need to live up to the commitment that was set out in the Good Friday Agreement,” she said.

Asked if the 2028 anniversary should be the marker for announcing a date, Ms O’Neill added: “Why not? Because, I mean, that’s the fulfilment of the Good Friday Agreement.

“The British government doesn’t get to pick and choose. Them and the Irish government are co-guarantors of that agreement. I want that agreement fulfilled in its totality, that includes putting that question to the people. Why not 2028, because that’s our 30th anniversary.”

Ms O’Neill said there was an “incredible conversation” taking place across the island of Ireland about unification. She said that included “many members of the unionist community”.

“Which I so much welcome because we need everybody, including those with a British identity, to be part of the conversation,” the First Minister added.

“Let’s reach for something better, because whether it be a Tory or a Labour government or, God forbid, a (Nigel) Farage-led government, Westminster does not look after our interests.

“In London, it’s about English interests. We should take control of our own destiny together. Let’s do this together. Let’s make something better together – British, Irish and other people that made this place their home, we all have a stake in this. There’s an ability here to shape a better future, and it has to be something better. That’s what I want. And I want others to join in that conversation.

“I very much welcome every single voice – people who had their voice heard before and people who just want to now get engaged with all your viewpoints. Let’s put it on the table and let’s plan it.”

The Sinn Féin leader also reiterated her criticism of the Dublin government for “sticking their head in the sand” and not proactively planning for constitutional change.

“They have a constitutional imperative to plan for unity,” she said.

“They need to create the space in which we can have the conversations around planning for a new future, a better future, where every single citizen who lives here, whether you have an Irish identity or British identity, and those people that have made here their home, how can we envisage a better future for all of us living side by side with equal respect, parity of esteem.

“That’s what the Irish government should be focused on. They need to catch up with where the people are.”

She also said the next President of Ireland should use the office to advocate for Irish unification.

She was speaking as her party leader, Mary Lou McDonald, confirmed she will not be running to replace the outgoing Michael D Higgins in the post. The party is yet to confirm if it will field its own candidate or endorse an outsider.

Speaking in Dun Laoghaire ahead of the party’s think-in, Ms McDonald said her efforts had to remain on holding the 26 County government to account as the leader of the opposition in the Dublin parliament.

“I have concluded that my role remains very firmly within the Dáil, leading this team of Sinn Féin representatives, but also working with others to ensure that the government is held to account in the here and now, and critically, to ensure that when it comes to the next general election, that there is a viable and real alternative government on offer to the Irish people.

“That’s the election that I have my eye and my focus on.”

Both women have emphasised that Sinn Féin wants the Irish presidential election to be about the future of Ireland.

“We want it to be about unity,” said Ms O’Neill.

“We want it to be about Ireland’s place in the world. We want it to be about Irish neutrality. We want it to be about young people. We want it to be about the future. And we also want it to be about where I think the wider public are with the conversation around unity, the fact that more and more people are in that space.

“I think this election allows us the chance to talk a lot more about Irish unity.”

On the issue of any future president taking a proactive stance on unification, Ms O’Neill said: “It is the President of Ireland representing all of the Irish citizens, including us in the north, and that’s the point that I keep coming back to – whoever is occupying the office of Uachtarán na hÉireann (President of Ireland) needs to ensure that they actually look after the interests of all of the Irish people, including us in the north.

“And I think that, to me, is what I want to be a focus in this presidential debate and all the conversations that we’re going to have from now until the 24th of October.”

Under current rules for presidential elections, Irish citizens living in Northern Ireland can stand as a candidate, but they cannot vote.

Ms O’Neill reiterated her call on the Irish government to hold a referendum on extending voting rights to people living north of the border.

“The presidential election is so important for me,” she said.

“In the presidential election, the biggest democratic deficit is that I could be a candidate, but I can’t vote for the president. That, to me, is such a weakness and something that needs to be addressed.”

She added: “As an Irish citizen, I’m entitled to vote for my Uachtarán, my President. And the Irish government needs to fix that anomaly.

“We can’t have another presidential election in seven years’ time and have Irish citizens in the north still denied their opportunity to vote for their president. So, I’m going to continue to hold the Irish government’s feet to the fire around the fact that they need to change that and fix that.

“They have said previously that they would, but here we go into another presidential election in the next number of months, and Irish citizens in the north are still being denied that opportunity.”