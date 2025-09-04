UDA gang ‘orders Catholics out’

A secret deal between a Housing Association and loyalist paramilitaries to allow expelled Catholic residents be quietly rehoused out of a north Belfast estate has collapsed, with death threats issued to the families.

The publicly funded Clanmil Housing Association is now being sued and the local authorities, who previously turned a blind eye to the situation, are under pressure to implement laws against sectarian intimidation.

The UDA in the area has been blamed for launching sectarian attacks against homes in the Annalee and Alloa Street areas since May. Their campaign of violence against Catholics in north Belfast was reportedly launched after a Gaelic sports jersey was seen being worn in a housing development in the Lower Oldpark area.

Several Catholic families have now been forced to flee the cross-community development, opened amid fanfare in November 2024 as part of a supposed regeneration plan.

The right to live free from sectarian intimidation is enshrined in the 1998 Good Friday Agreement – but following discussions involving a local UDA chief and a community representative, it was agreed the Catholic residents would be quietly rehoused.

It is understood the arrangement has now been torn up on the orders of a senior UDA figure, and four Catholic families living in the estate were ordered to leave immediately.

The intermediary who brokered the agreement has also received bullets in the post and a warning to stay out of the Lower Oldpark area. A number of houses have also been attacked in racially motivated crimes in the Lower Oldpark area.

Catholic families have now fled the properties at Alloa Street in the Oldpark area, with only one Catholic family remaining in the north Belfast development.

One terrified mother fled her Annalee Street home three weeks ago after two of her children, aged 10 and 5, were threatened and ordered from a local playpark.

The woman says she was later threatened and assaulted by a man and called a “Fenian bastard.”

She decided to flee with her children after being told that a pipe bomb would be put through her window. The small family had to be split up as they took emergency shelter with friends and relatives.

The woman, who is too frightened to be named, said her mental health has been impacted.

“All I do is cry and I am just stressed out constantly,” she said. “And my anxiety, I can’t even sleep, just thinking I have to move house again.”

While she moved into the Annalee area last December, it wasn’t until May that local Catholics were singled out.

“Windows were smashed, not mine, but there was bricks lying in my front garden, there was a couple of other houses that (had their windows) smashed, which were Catholic houses,” she said.

“It was apparently because somebody was wearing a GAA top. We were told we had to get out back then.”

Almost every lamppost in the street is draped in a British or paramilitary flag in an attempt to identify the area as being subjected to ethnic cleansing.

Sinn Féin’s Gerry Kelly, at a Policing Board meeting in June, said it seemed like there was an “avoidance” of blaming paramilitary groups after a senior PSNI man said there were conflicting reports over the UDA involvement.

Local MP John Finucane said the sectarian intimidation of Catholic families in the Oldpark area is “disgraceful and totally unacceptable”.

“All political parties, including unionist representatives, must unite in condemning this behaviour,” he said.

“There is no place in our society for threats against anyone, let alone residents living in their own homes. Sinn Féin will be seeking an urgent meeting with police to discuss their response to this sickening intimidation.”