Stormont struggles to justify itself

The awkward return of the Stormont Assembly in Belfast after the summer break has only renewed doubts about the future of the partitionist legislature.

Tasked with a subset of day-to-day governance of the Six Counties, questions have grown over its ability to deal with basic administrative challenges.

A protest about the condition of Lough Neagh highlighted the deteriorating situation of Ireland’s largest lake, which supplies water to 40% of homes in the Six Counties. One protester displayed a blue-green algae ‘smoothie’ of water taken from the lake, once famous for its commercial eel fishing. Grandmother Bea Shrewsbury was quickly escorted from Stormont after bringing the sample of the lake water to show Assembly members.

Large areas of the waterway are currently covered in toxic algae and other material. About 22,000 domestic properties and 6,000 non-domestic properties in Derry and Tyrone are at risk from the dangerous sludge entering the public water system.

Commercial eel fishing on the lough has also been suspended amid fears that there may be millions of eels dead in Lough Neagh as a result of ingesting the toxic algae.

The lough is privately owned by the absentee Earl of Shaftesbury, a legacy of Britain’s plantation and conquest of Ireland, although the Stormont Executive is to blame for the mismanagement of the environment.

After several years of inaction at the Assembly, Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney admitted that the “catastrophic” pollution consuming Lough Neagh had become “even more extreme”. He said Lough Neagh has become a “national emergency” which demanded a “joint political priority” from Stormont and the Dublin government.

Actor and campaigner Stephen Rea has described the level of pollution in the lake as “nothing less than an act of ecocide”.

The Belfast-born Oscar-nominee said the ecological catastrophe that for the past three years has led to the growth of huge swathes of toxic algae was a result of “decisions and non-decisions, taken and not taken” by ministers.

Over the years, just 14 of more than three dozen ‘actions’ aimed at improving water quality in Lough Neagh have been delivered.

Mr Rea told guests at a photography exhibition in Dublin that “Loch nEathach – the lake of Eachaidh – is in the throes of death”.

The 78-year-old actor said the state of the lough was “no accident or oversight”.

“We are bearing witness to the death of a beloved relative: our kin....Lough Neagh.”

The first day of the Assembly also saw a protest inside as Alliance Assembly member Nuala McAllister refused to apologise after accusing Ulster Unionist Deputy Speaker Steve Aiken of being dismissive and misogynistic in his handling of the Assembly.

Aiken’s provocative hand gestures and patronising language on the first day of the troubled legislature were called out by Ms McAllister. That led to a tense exchange, with the chair demanding an apology before ordering McAllister to be expelled from the chamber.

In a subsequent statement, an Alliance party spokesperson said: “Everyone, including the speaker and deputies need to treat MLAs with courtesy. Sadly, that convention is being eroded. Patronising and shouting at any member is not acceptable, particularly from those responsible for chairing and upholding those standards. The deputy speaker needs to reflect on his conduct.”

After a summer marked by sectarian and racist violence, the inauspicious start to the North’s political calendar has increased doubts about the effectiveness of devolution.

Speaking at Stormont, the DUP deputy first minister Emma Little-Pengelly rejected criticism about the lack of delivery of the Executive, some 18 months since the institutions were restored.

“There are things that are happening that are improving people’s lives,” she said.

SDLP Opposition leader Matthew O’Toole described her defence of the Executive’s record as “weak”.

He had asked if rebuilding Casement Park sports venue, a major project undermined for years by unionist stalling, would begin before the next Assembly election, but she “refused to offer any clarity”, he said.

“Given the importance of the project and the repeated promises made to Gaels, it is vital that the first minister and finance minister offer urgent clarity on where the vital Casement project stands.”